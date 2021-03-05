Whata Tip — Police credit Crime Stoppers call after 2 arrested for drive-thru beating

expand
March 5, 2021

Timothy Dwayne Walker & Queenasia Jones

By PA News

Published 11:26 am Friday, March 5, 2021

A Crime Stopper’s Tip led to the arrests of two people in connection with the violent drive-thru attack of a Whataburger patron, police said.

“Thank you for all the tips that were submitted to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers,” the Beaumont Police Department said on Friday. “The first tipster with the best information will be approved for payout.”

Timothy Dwayne Walker, a 45-year-old Beaumont man, and Queenasia Jones, a 24-year-old Beaumont woman, were arrested Wednesday after aggravated assault warrants were issued for them.

Police said at approximately 1 a.m. Feb. 21, multiple people assaulted a 64-year-old male in a Whataburger drive-thru.

The violence took place at 140 S. Dowlen Road, and Beaumont police said the victim received multiple injuries due to the subjects striking him until he fell and then stomped and stepped on him.

Police said the driver removed a gun from under his seat and placed it in his waistband. He did not display this weapon during the assault.

The assailants were in a white BMW with no front plate.

