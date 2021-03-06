expand
Ad Spot

March 7, 2021

JODY HOLTON — Dreaded Allergy Season is upon us

By Jody Holton

Published 12:04 am Saturday, March 6, 2021

Ahhhhh Choo!!! Remember the good old days when we weren’t worried that every sniffle and cough was the plague?

Here we are, knee deep in allergy season again, and reports are this will be an intense one.

As we sat at the breakfast table this morning wiping watery eyes and drippy noses, we reminisced about not going into panic mode every time we got a headache or runny nose.

My husband and I were tested many years ago, and both of us have pollen, mold and wood ash allergies.

Mine are fairly easily controlled with over-the-counter meds. Ed, however, has quite severe allergies that he was taking shots for until he had a heart attack 21 years ago and because of beta blockers, was no longer able to take the shots.

He suffers terribly; we are used to it. I give him what few meds he can safely take and we just get through it.

You should speak with your physician and get advised as to what your best course of treatment is.

For more detailed information, I recommend this website, aafa.org/allergy-symptoms. It is the Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America.

Let’s look at the differences in symptoms. Common signs of allergies include: sneezing, runny nose, dry tickly cough, itchy or watery eyes, itchy ears, congestion and excess mucus draining into the stomach that can also cause some digestive upsets.

Signs of COVID-19 include: fever or chills, dry cough, trouble breathing, body or muscle aches, sore throat, fatigue, headache, loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, gastrointestinal problems like nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, pinkeye and skin rash.

If you have any of these, especially a fever, call your doctor. If you get allergies every year, watch for symptoms that are different from what you’ve had before.

Severe allergies can make you can feel tightness in your chest and shortness of breath, especially if you have asthma, too. But these can also be serious symptoms of COVID-19.

If you aren’t sure or if you haven’t been diagnosed with asthma, call your doctor right away. Be watchful, but don’t panic.

Stay healthy my friends.

Jody Holton writes about health for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at jholton3@gt.rr.com.

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

RETURN TO BUSINESS: Groves celebrates Bella Ink Studios, 1st ribbon cutting since pandemic began

Police say Port Arthur man shot into car with 5 people, including 1-year-old

See how rookie powerlifter Madison Parker used dedication, time management to make state

Assaults on family members, public servants, emergency personnel lowlight grand jury indictments

Groves

RETURN TO BUSINESS: Groves celebrates Bella Ink Studios, 1st ribbon cutting since pandemic began

Local

Police say Port Arthur man shot into car with 5 people, including 1-year-old

Beaumont

Assaults on family members, public servants, emergency personnel lowlight grand jury indictments

Columns

MARK PORTERIE — Virtual learning not working for PAISD

Local

Indictment: Nurse seeing black dots following hospital fracas

Local

The News, Lamar University hosting Port Arthur parks election town hall

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County businesses wrestle with mask dilemma

Local

Port Neches man linked to video voyeurism. Women victimized in illegal mall & gas station cases.

Local

Indictment: Nederland man assaults pregnant girlfriend, rips bird’s head off

Entertainment

Port Neches leaders talk return of RiverFest in 2021

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Incentives needed to battle shortfall of PAPD officers

High School Sports

UIL leaves COVID-19 protocols up to schools; Nederland announces changes

Local

PAISD hosting event to answer all Title 1 questions

Local

Port Neches Police Department responses: Feb. 22-28

Groves

RELIGION BRIEFS: Groves Knights of Columbus selling fish dinners during Lent

BREAKING NEWS

Port Arthur ISD, NISD announce mask guidelines

Beaumont

Whata Tip — Police credit Crime Stoppers call after 2 arrested for drive-thru beating

Local

UPDATE: Motorist killed when dump truck crashes into Honda; infant child appears OK

Local

Game room, washateria robbed: 2 indicted in separate Port Arthur investigations

Local

SENIOR STARTUP: Ballot item seeks funding to upgrade PA Recreation & Senior Center

Local

Port Arthur killing, home burning leads to weapons indictment in ongoing investigation

High School Sports

Nederland athletes, familiarity create slick fielding defense

College/Pro Sports

Memorial grad adds to conference accolades

Local

PHOTOS — There is so much to find & enjoy at Baby + Birch