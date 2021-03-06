PAISD hosting event to answer all Title 1 questions

Local parents have an opportunity to get all their Title 1 questions answered via the Port Arthur Independent School District’s Federal Funding Department.

All schools receiving Title 1, Part A funds are required to convene an annual meeting to inform parents and families of their schools’ participation; explain requirements of the Title 1, Part A program and explain the right of parents to be involved.

Dr. Melvin Getwood, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction-secondary, will deliver this information at 5:30 p.m. Thursday (March 11) via Zoom.

The community, Port Arthur ISD personnel and St. Catherine Title 1 parents are invited.

For more information or to request the meeting link, contact PACC/PTA President Germaine Eddie at 409-540-8660 or geddie@paisd.org or Ricardo Celis at 409-989-6131 or rcelis@paisd.org, or Tawana Johnson at 409-989-6211 or tjohnson@paisd.org.