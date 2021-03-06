expand
March 7, 2021

Port Neches Police Department responses: Feb. 22-28

By PA News

Published 12:11 am Saturday, March 6, 2021

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28:

Feb. 22

No reports.

Feb. 23

  • An assault was reported in the 200 block of East First Street.

Feb. 24

  • Forgery was reported in the 2700 block of Nall.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of West Ave.

Feb. 25

  • No reports.

Feb. 26

  • No reports.

Feb. 27

  • An officer investigated a report of an assault in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Burglary of a vehicle and criminal mischief was reported in the 1600 block of Johnson.

Feb. 28

  • An assault was reported in the 2600 block of 12th Street.

Arrests

  • No arrests were made from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28, police said.

 

