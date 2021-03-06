Port Neches Police Department responses: Feb. 22-28

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28:

Feb. 22

No reports.

Feb. 23

An assault was reported in the 200 block of East First Street.

Feb. 24

Forgery was reported in the 2700 block of Nall.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of West Ave.

Feb. 25

No reports.

Feb. 26

No reports.

Feb. 27

An officer investigated a report of an assault in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.

Burglary of a vehicle and criminal mischief was reported in the 1600 block of Johnson.

Feb. 28

An assault was reported in the 2600 block of 12th Street.

Arrests