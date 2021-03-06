Port Neches Police Department responses: Feb. 22-28
Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28:
Feb. 22
No reports.
Feb. 23
- An assault was reported in the 200 block of East First Street.
Feb. 24
- Forgery was reported in the 2700 block of Nall.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of West Ave.
Feb. 25
- No reports.
Feb. 26
- No reports.
Feb. 27
- An officer investigated a report of an assault in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
- Burglary of a vehicle and criminal mischief was reported in the 1600 block of Johnson.
Feb. 28
- An assault was reported in the 2600 block of 12th Street.
Arrests
- No arrests were made from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28, police said.