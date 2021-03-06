expand
Ad Spot

March 7, 2021

RELIGION BRIEFS: Groves Knights of Columbus selling fish dinners during Lent

By PA News

Published 12:10 am Saturday, March 6, 2021

Groves Knights of Columbus is selling fish dinners during Lent, with drive-thru pick-up planned from 4 to 7 p.m. each Friday through March 26.

Dinners are $10 each.

The meal includes fried fish, French fries, hush puppy and coleslaw.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will feature their “Happy Hour Bible Study” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be director of evangelism and counseling the Rev. Harry Abrams Jr.

For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will introduce a series entitled “The Bible is Black History Month” during the 11 a.m. morning worship service Sunday. The presenter will be the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash.

The church is practicing social distancing. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Religion announcements must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday to appear in the Saturday publication. Announcements may be emailed to panews@panews.com or sent to Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd. Please provide a contact number to The News in case questions arise.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

RETURN TO BUSINESS: Groves celebrates Bella Ink Studios, 1st ribbon cutting since pandemic began

Police say Port Arthur man shot into car with 5 people, including 1-year-old

See how rookie powerlifter Madison Parker used dedication, time management to make state

Assaults on family members, public servants, emergency personnel lowlight grand jury indictments

Groves

RETURN TO BUSINESS: Groves celebrates Bella Ink Studios, 1st ribbon cutting since pandemic began

Local

Police say Port Arthur man shot into car with 5 people, including 1-year-old

Beaumont

Assaults on family members, public servants, emergency personnel lowlight grand jury indictments

Columns

MARK PORTERIE — Virtual learning not working for PAISD

Local

Indictment: Nurse seeing black dots following hospital fracas

Local

The News, Lamar University hosting Port Arthur parks election town hall

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County businesses wrestle with mask dilemma

Local

Port Neches man linked to video voyeurism. Women victimized in illegal mall & gas station cases.

Local

Indictment: Nederland man assaults pregnant girlfriend, rips bird’s head off

Entertainment

Port Neches leaders talk return of RiverFest in 2021

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Incentives needed to battle shortfall of PAPD officers

High School Sports

UIL leaves COVID-19 protocols up to schools; Nederland announces changes

Local

PAISD hosting event to answer all Title 1 questions

Local

Port Neches Police Department responses: Feb. 22-28

Groves

RELIGION BRIEFS: Groves Knights of Columbus selling fish dinners during Lent

BREAKING NEWS

Port Arthur ISD, NISD announce mask guidelines

Beaumont

Whata Tip — Police credit Crime Stoppers call after 2 arrested for drive-thru beating

Local

UPDATE: Motorist killed when dump truck crashes into Honda; infant child appears OK

Local

Game room, washateria robbed: 2 indicted in separate Port Arthur investigations

Local

SENIOR STARTUP: Ballot item seeks funding to upgrade PA Recreation & Senior Center

Local

Port Arthur killing, home burning leads to weapons indictment in ongoing investigation

High School Sports

Nederland athletes, familiarity create slick fielding defense

College/Pro Sports

Memorial grad adds to conference accolades

Local

PHOTOS — There is so much to find & enjoy at Baby + Birch