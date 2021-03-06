expand
Ad Spot

March 7, 2021

Rashauna Gay cuts the ribbon this week at her new business, Bella Ink Studio, in Groves. (Chris Moore/The News)

RETURN TO BUSINESS: Groves celebrates Bella Ink Studios, 1st ribbon cutting since pandemic began

By Chris Moore

Published 12:40 am Saturday, March 6, 2021

GROVES — The city of Groves celebrated its first ribbon cutting for a new business since the beginning of the pandemic.

On a sunny day Wednesday morning, Rashauna Gay cut the ribbon in front of her business, Bella Ink Studios.

“It felt really good,” Gay said. “I am really proud of myself. I’ve been doing photography for 12 years, but the permanent makeup, I have offered since December.”

For some at the event, the ribbon cutting matched the symbolism for Texas governor Gregg Abbott’s declaration earlier this week to open the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gay offers indoor and outdoor photography, micro blading and permanent eyebrows.

“I am also about to start offering eyeliner and lips and some other beauty services,” she said. “That should be within the month. I am doing my training right now to get my certifications.”

Ronnie Boneau, executive director of the Groves Chamber of Commerce, said it is always great to see new businesses get started.

“Except this time, it is even more,” he said. “Although we have had some new members join since the first of the year, this is the first ribbon cutting we have had. Last year, we had just a minimal amount of people joining and secondly, I don’t think we had a ribbon cutting last year. I think the last one we had was at the end of 2019. This is really exciting to have a real ribbon cutting and to have the number of people that showed up.”

More than two dozen people attended this week’s ribbon cutting.

Boneau hopes the governor’s announcement to roll back business restrictions and mask requirements helps the local economy.

“This is the first step for the business community,” he said. “The business community has been beat up so bad. We are tickled that she chose to put her business here, and we have had two more businesses come to the chamber since then. That is amazing in itself. Now that Abbott has made his ruling, it will even get better. This means a lot for all of us. I am really excited about it.”

Beverly Herford, Groves chamber president, said the event signified another nudge towards normalcy.

“We are thrilled to do this,” she said. “We are on board and so excited. This business is really a good thing right here. To have it out here and to offer all of this in a good location is great.”

Bella Ink Studios is located at 5531 East Parkway.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

RETURN TO BUSINESS: Groves celebrates Bella Ink Studios, 1st ribbon cutting since pandemic began

Police say Port Arthur man shot into car with 5 people, including 1-year-old

See how rookie powerlifter Madison Parker used dedication, time management to make state

Assaults on family members, public servants, emergency personnel lowlight grand jury indictments

Groves

RETURN TO BUSINESS: Groves celebrates Bella Ink Studios, 1st ribbon cutting since pandemic began

Local

Police say Port Arthur man shot into car with 5 people, including 1-year-old

Beaumont

Assaults on family members, public servants, emergency personnel lowlight grand jury indictments

Columns

MARK PORTERIE — Virtual learning not working for PAISD

Local

Indictment: Nurse seeing black dots following hospital fracas

Local

The News, Lamar University hosting Port Arthur parks election town hall

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County businesses wrestle with mask dilemma

Local

Port Neches man linked to video voyeurism. Women victimized in illegal mall & gas station cases.

Local

Indictment: Nederland man assaults pregnant girlfriend, rips bird’s head off

Entertainment

Port Neches leaders talk return of RiverFest in 2021

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Incentives needed to battle shortfall of PAPD officers

High School Sports

UIL leaves COVID-19 protocols up to schools; Nederland announces changes

Local

PAISD hosting event to answer all Title 1 questions

Local

Port Neches Police Department responses: Feb. 22-28

Groves

RELIGION BRIEFS: Groves Knights of Columbus selling fish dinners during Lent

BREAKING NEWS

Port Arthur ISD, NISD announce mask guidelines

Beaumont

Whata Tip — Police credit Crime Stoppers call after 2 arrested for drive-thru beating

Local

UPDATE: Motorist killed when dump truck crashes into Honda; infant child appears OK

Local

Game room, washateria robbed: 2 indicted in separate Port Arthur investigations

Local

SENIOR STARTUP: Ballot item seeks funding to upgrade PA Recreation & Senior Center

Local

Port Arthur killing, home burning leads to weapons indictment in ongoing investigation

High School Sports

Nederland athletes, familiarity create slick fielding defense

College/Pro Sports

Memorial grad adds to conference accolades

Local

PHOTOS — There is so much to find & enjoy at Baby + Birch