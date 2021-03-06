expand
March 7, 2021

The scoreboard lights are lit at one of the seven ball fields at Adams Park. Voters in Port Arthur will see a ballot proposition May 1 reallocating sales tax to improve this park, as well as Rose Hill Park and the city’s recreation and senior citizen’s center. (Mary Meaux/The News)

The News, Lamar University hosting Port Arthur parks election town hall

By PA News

Published 12:34 am Saturday, March 6, 2021

A Port Arthur Newsmedia joint project with Lamar University for a virtual town hall concerning Port Arthur’s May 1 election is open to the public next week.

The online event is viewable by all live from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday (March 10).

The event will be shared and open on the newspaper’s and college’s various Facebook and YouTube pages. It focuses on Port Arthur’s election proposal giving voters the chance to reallocate sales tax funds to improve two of the city’s parks, making them premier parks.

The sites include the city’s largest park, S/Sgt. Lucian Adams Park on 61st Street adjacent to Memorial High School and Rose Hill Park at Woodworth Boulevard and Procter Street.

Many thanks to Mayor Pro Tem Charlotte Moses, who represents Port Arthur Position 7 on the city council, for joining us in the virtual town hall.

A representative from the city’s parks department will also be on hand to answer questions and inform viewers.

The town hall will include a moderator and time for the community to ask questions.

