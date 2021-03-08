Hello Josh Snow, new president for Southeast Texas hospitals in Port Arthur & Beaumont

expand
March 8, 2021

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas named Josh Snow new president for Southeast Texas hospitals in Port Arthur and Beaumont.

By PA News

Published 4:00 am Monday, March 8, 2021

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas named a new president for Southeast Texas hospitals in Port Arthur and Beaumont.

Josh Snow joins Steward Health Care today. Steward is a physician-owned and physician-led hospital system and is the largest privately owned hospital system in the country, officials said.

Snow comes from North Carolina, as the CEO of Davis Regional Medical Center, a full-service hospital operating 144 licensed beds.

He has held several leadership positions with Community Health Systems, including chief operating officer at Bluefield Regional Medical Center and assistant CEO at Tennova-Jefferson Memorial Hospital (Knoxville, Tennessee).

Snow holds a master’s in science in healthcare administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a bachelor of science in healthcare management from Appalachian State University.

“I am thrilled to join The Medical Center of Southeast Texas and look forward to building relationships within the employees, medical staff, and communities that both hospitals serve,” Snow said. “I am passionate about health care and elevating individuals and facilities to their highest potential.”

Snow and his family will permanently relocate to the area and look forward to fully immersing themselves in the community.

Snow brings an impressive commitment to local civic organizations. He also remains actively involved in a wide portfolio of professional organizations, including North Carolina Hospital Association, The American College of Healthcare Executives and the Healthcare Financial Management Association

Steward South Regional President Dr. Sanjay Shetty said he sees Snow continuing efforts and commitment to the community.

“I am certain he will continue to build upon all the great things we have planned for Southeast Texas,” Shetty said.

