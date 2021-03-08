Larry Donell Green “T-Shine”

Mr. Larry Donell Green, 68, of Port Arthur transitioned to his eternal home on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Memorial Herman Hospital in Houston, TX.

Larry was born on September 2, 1952 to Gilbert and Helen Green.

He was a 1971 graduate of Lincoln High School, he served in the United States Navy, attended Lamar University and retired from Gulf Copper.

Larry was a faithful member and Deacon of Ruach Ministries International.

Larry was preceded in death by both parents and one sister, Joyce Dumas.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, who was the love of his life, Norma Jean Johnson Green of Port Arthur; five sons, Graylin Johnson of Missouri, LaCares Green of San Antonio, TX, Christopher Gordon (Keri) of Houston, TX, Joshua Cole (Myshikeya) of Dallas, TX and Keith Green of Port Arthur; three daughters, Lanissia Oliver (Trone) and Rosetta Acrond (Alfred) both of Port Arthur and Shalonda Dorsey of Orange, TX; sister Helen Jean Blue (Leroy) of Port Arthur; two brothers, Gilbert Green (Bessie) and Lionell Green (Shirley) both of Port Arthur; a special cousin, Benjamin F. Braziel of Beaumont; twenty-one grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 12, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at First Sixth Street Baptist Church with Apostle Glenn F. Alexander officiating.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Houston National Cemetery.