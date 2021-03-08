expand
Ad Spot

March 8, 2021

Kenneth Lofton Jr. has earned many Conference USA Freshman of the Week awards at Louisiana Tech. (LA Tech Athletic Communications)

Memorial grad Kenneth Lofton Jr. adds to conference accolades ahead of C-USA tourney

By PA News

Published 3:50 am Monday, March 8, 2021

Another week, another award for Kenneth Lofton Jr.

The Louisiana Tech forward was voted as the Conference USA Freshman of the Week in an announcement made by the league office last week.

This marks the fifth straight honor for Lofton (no award was given the week before to all the canceled games).

In doing so, he became just the third player in C-USA history to win the award five consecutive times.

The Bulldogs are 20-6 on the season and finished conference play with a record of 12-4.

It also brought his season total to eight, which is tied for the fourth most ever in C-USA (has won eight of the 13 weekly awards this season).

Lofton and LA Tech continued their hot streak, overpowering the Rice Owls by scores of 101-57 and 79-58 to complete another league sweep this past weekend. The Bulldogs have now won eight of their last nine games and are in a tie for first in the West Division.

The freshman was too much for Rice’s frontcourt, averaging 16.5 points while shooting 70 percent from the field. He also averaged 8.0 rebounds per game.

On Feb. 26, he notched his seventh double-double of the season with 16 points and a game-high 10 boards.

He turned around the next day and had a team-high 17 points to go along with six rebounds.

The forward also totaled four steals, the most of any Bulldog in the series. The team ended up holding Rice to its two worst shooting performances of the season (32.3% on Friday and 33.9% on Saturday).

Next up for LA Tech is the Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas at The Star. The Bulldogs will play March 11 in the quarterfinals against an opponent to be determined.

For all the latest in Bulldog Basketball, follow them on Twitter (@LATechHoops), Instagram (@LATechHoops) and Facebook (LATechMBB).

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Gas prices spiking: Motorists could see increases for weeks or months

Hello Josh Snow, new president for Southeast Texas hospitals in Port Arthur & Beaumont

PARKS VOTE NEARS: Port Arthur leaders talk potential; virtual town hall planned

Lamar University leaders talk upcoming Port Arthur virtual parks town hall: “We are very excited”

Local

Gas prices spiking: Motorists could see increases for weeks or months

Business

Hello Josh Snow, new president for Southeast Texas hospitals in Port Arthur & Beaumont

Local

PARKS VOTE NEARS: Port Arthur leaders talk potential; virtual town hall planned

Check this Out

Lamar University leaders talk upcoming Port Arthur virtual parks town hall: “We are very excited”

Local

SENIOR STARTUP: Ballot item seeks funding to upgrade PA Recreation & Senior Center

Columns

JODY HOLTON — Dreaded Allergy Season is upon us

College/Pro Sports

Memorial grad Kenneth Lofton Jr. adds to conference accolades ahead of C-USA tourney

Groves

RETURN TO BUSINESS: Groves celebrates Bella Ink Studios, 1st ribbon cutting since pandemic began

Local

Police say Port Arthur man shot into car with 5 people, including 1-year-old

Beaumont

Assaults on family members, public servants, emergency personnel lowlight grand jury indictments

Columns

MARK PORTERIE — Virtual learning not working for PAISD

Local

Indictment: Nurse seeing black dots following hospital fracas

Local

The News, Lamar University hosting Port Arthur parks election town hall

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County businesses wrestle with mask dilemma

Local

Port Neches man linked to video voyeurism. Women victimized in illegal mall & gas station cases.

Local

Indictment: Nederland man assaults pregnant girlfriend, rips bird’s head off

Entertainment

Port Neches leaders talk return of RiverFest in 2021

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Incentives needed to battle shortfall of PAPD officers

High School Sports

UIL leaves COVID-19 protocols up to schools; Nederland announces changes

Local

PAISD hosting event to answer all Title 1 questions

Local

Port Neches Police Department responses: Feb. 22-28

Groves

RELIGION BRIEFS: Groves Knights of Columbus selling fish dinners during Lent

BREAKING NEWS

Port Arthur ISD, NISD announce mask guidelines

Beaumont

Whata Tip — Police credit Crime Stoppers call after 2 arrested for drive-thru beating