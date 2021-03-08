Troopers ask for help after identifying pedestrian killed in I-10 collision last month

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed along Interstate 10, near Taylors Bayou bridge, on Feb. 8.

The victim is 29-year-old Gerald Anthony Edelen of Houston.

According to the crash report, Edelen was pulling a small dolly while walking westbound on I-10 near Taylors Bayou bridge.

Edelen was wearing a black face covering and dark clothing, which included a black hoodie, black sweat pants and gray tennis shoes.

Investigators believe Edelen was struck by an unknown vehicle after 2 a.m. Feb. 8.

At this time, troopers believe the driver probably struck the dolly, never realizing the vehicle also struck Edelen.

Although Edelen has been identified, troopers have been unable to locate personal items he had with him at the time of his death.

Edelen was carrying a brown backpack that contained an iPad, game controller, drill and his wallet.

If you have any information about this fatal crash or the location of his personal items, call 936-699-7340.