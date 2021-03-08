expand
Ad Spot

March 8, 2021

Avery Solis

Warrant issued following Port Arthur hotel shooting that wounded 2

By Mary Meaux

Published 4:25 pm Monday, March 8, 2021

A warrant has been issued for a man suspected in the shooting of a woman during a robbery at a local motel.

Port Arthur Police Department officers are seeking information in reference to Avery Solis, 26. Solis’ last known address is in the city of Groves.

He is described as 6-feet, 2-inches in tall, weighing 169 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He has tattoos on his face and neck.

Det. Mike Hebert said police believe Solis was the shooter during the Feb. 28 aggravated robbery at Econo Lodge, 4500 Texas 73.

PAPD dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from Econo Lodge & Suites at approximately 5 p.m.

The caller said a female had been shot. Officers located a female with a gunshot wound to her upper chest. She was taken to a local hospital, where she is listed in serious but stable condition.

As officers were investigating, a local hospital contacted PAPD and said a second gunshot victim arrived.

This male received a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Investigation revealed he also received his wounds at the location on Texas 73.

Police said the shooting followed an armed robbery but are not indicating whether the shooting took place in a hotel room or outside.

Hebert confirmed Solis was the male who received a gunshot wound but declined to comment further on details of his shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and there could be additional arrests in this case, he said.

If you know this suspect’s location you are asked to call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-983-TIPS(8477).

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Leland Wayne Locke

Larry Donell Green “T-Shine”

Eloise Moreno Gutierrez

Henry “Bill” William Theriot

Local

Warrant issued following Port Arthur hotel shooting that wounded 2

BREAKING NEWS

Health department, mayor have vaccine & mask message for Port Arthur, Mid-County residents

Local

Texas House Speaker Phelan unveils bills in response to winter storm power outages

Local

Troopers ask for help after identifying pedestrian killed in I-10 collision last month

Local

Gas prices spiking: Motorists could see increases for weeks or months

Business

Hello Josh Snow, new president for Southeast Texas hospitals in Port Arthur & Beaumont

Local

PARKS VOTE NEARS: Port Arthur leaders talk potential; virtual town hall planned

Check this Out

Lamar University leaders talk upcoming Port Arthur virtual parks town hall: “We are very excited”

Local

SENIOR STARTUP: Ballot item seeks funding to upgrade PA Recreation & Senior Center

College/Pro Sports

Memorial grad Kenneth Lofton Jr. is only freshman on All-CUSA team

Groves

RETURN TO BUSINESS: Groves celebrates Bella Ink Studios, 1st ribbon cutting since pandemic began

Local

Police say Port Arthur man shot into car with 5 people, including 1-year-old

Beaumont

Assaults on family members, public servants, emergency personnel lowlight grand jury indictments

Columns

MARK PORTERIE — Virtual learning not working for PAISD

Local

Indictment: Nurse seeing black dots following hospital fracas

Local

The News, Lamar University hosting Port Arthur parks election town hall

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County businesses wrestle with mask dilemma

Local

Port Neches man linked to video voyeurism. Women victimized in illegal mall & gas station cases.

Local

Indictment: Nederland man assaults pregnant girlfriend, rips bird’s head off

Entertainment

Port Neches leaders talk return of RiverFest in 2021

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Incentives needed to battle shortfall of PAPD officers

High School Sports

UIL leaves COVID-19 protocols up to schools; Nederland announces changes

Local

PAISD hosting event to answer all Title 1 questions

Local

Port Neches Police Department responses: Feb. 22-28