expand
Ad Spot

March 9, 2021

A GoFundMe fundraising account has been set up to help a Port Neches family, whose home was heavily damaged by fire on Sunday. (gofundme.com)

Fundraiser set for Port Neches family that lost house in fire

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:19 am Tuesday, March 9, 2021

PORT NECHES — A Port Neches home went up in flames over the weekend and a neighbor is doing her part to help by starting a GoFundMe account for them.

Hannah Rogers was at home Sunday afternoon when she heard screaming outside and the house next door was in flames.

Luckily, everyone got out safely, including pets.

Rogers has lived by the Hays family for two years and though she doesn’t know them well she does know residents in Port Neches and surrounding communities are always ready to help others in need.

“They are going to need pet-friendly lodging,” Rogers said, adding she doesn’t know the family’s insurance situation but knows they will also need essential items one would need on a day-to-day basis.

The family has found a hotel room, but Rogers does not know their future plans. And while they were able to get out safely, they are kind of in shock.

Port Neches Interim Fire Chief Mike Stegall said firefighters were dispatched to the home at 928 Block Street at approximately 4:19 p.m. Sunday and were there within three minutes.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible when firefighters arrived.

The fire likely started in the cinderblock-style home’s attached garage area and was electrical in nature, authorities said. The home suffered about $150,000 in loss of home and personal belongings.

There was heat and smoke throughout the residence, with some fire damage in the living room area.

The family does have insurance, he said.

Individuals wanting to help can go to “Help Rebuild the Hays” at GoFundMe.com.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Former St. Mary Hospital land transfer in works

Fundraiser set for Port Neches family that lost house in fire

BRIGHT FUTURES — Multi-sport athlete Reid Landry’s serious injury inspires career path pursuit

Plenty more goals in sight for PNG team that clinched district

Local

Former St. Mary Hospital land transfer in works

Local

Fundraiser set for Port Neches family that lost house in fire

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Multi-sport athlete Reid Landry’s serious injury inspires career path pursuit

Local

Warrant issued following Port Arthur hotel shooting that wounded 2

BREAKING NEWS

Health department, mayor have vaccine & mask message for Port Arthur, Mid-County residents

Local

Texas House Speaker Phelan unveils bills in response to winter storm power outages

Local

Troopers ask for help after identifying pedestrian killed in I-10 collision last month

Local

Gas prices spiking: Motorists could see increases for weeks or months

Business

Hello Josh Snow, new president for Southeast Texas hospitals in Port Arthur & Beaumont

Local

PARKS VOTE NEARS: Port Arthur leaders talk potential; virtual town hall planned

Check this Out

Lamar University leaders talk upcoming Port Arthur virtual parks town hall: “We are very excited”

Local

SENIOR STARTUP: Ballot item seeks funding to upgrade PA Recreation & Senior Center

College/Pro Sports

Memorial grad Kenneth Lofton Jr. is only freshman on All-CUSA team

Groves

RETURN TO BUSINESS: Groves celebrates Bella Ink Studios, 1st ribbon cutting since pandemic began

Local

Police say Port Arthur man shot into car with 5 people, including 1-year-old

Beaumont

Assaults on family members, public servants, emergency personnel lowlight grand jury indictments

Columns

MARK PORTERIE — Virtual learning not working for PAISD

Local

Indictment: Nurse seeing black dots following hospital fracas

Local

The News, Lamar University hosting Port Arthur parks election town hall

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County businesses wrestle with mask dilemma

Local

Port Neches man linked to video voyeurism. Women victimized in illegal mall & gas station cases.

Local

Indictment: Nederland man assaults pregnant girlfriend, rips bird’s head off

Entertainment

Port Neches leaders talk return of RiverFest in 2021

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Incentives needed to battle shortfall of PAPD officers