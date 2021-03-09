expand
March 10, 2021

Isaac Gage Sipes

By PA News

Published 4:27 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Isaac Gage Sipes, 17, of Bridge City, Texas passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at his home.

Isaac was born on October 12, 2003 to parents Charlotte Ann Nepveux and Charles Thomas Sipes Jr. in Fort Polk, Louisiana.

He lived in the Bridge City area since 2006, he was a sophomore in high school at BCHS.

Isaac was getting ready to begin studying and training to be an EMT followed by a career in Fire and Rescue.

He enjoyed the outdoors, camping at Boykin Springs, and visiting family in Oklahoma and Missouri.

Isaac had a sharp and inquisitive mind, always intensely studying the world around him.

He was gentle, caring, kind, and more thoughtful than most knew because of his quiet reflection.

He had a bold and fierce love for equality and fairness.

He loved playing video games, listening to music, watching movies, snuggling his cat Nilla Bean, goofing off with family and friends, and making everyone laugh.

He was loved by his family and friends exactly as he loved others; unequivocally.

Isaac is survived by his mother and father, brother Isaiah Solomon Sipes, sister Norah Simone Sipes, Great-Grandfather Richard Lee Henson Sr., Grandmother Linda Bornette, Grandmother Patricia Nepveux, Sharon Fouquier, Great-Uncle Richard Lee Henson Jr. and Great-Aunt Ramona Henson, Christopher Menard, Aunt Hilary Nepveux Ramirez and Uncle Aaron Ramirez, Uncle Fred Nepveux Jr. and Aunt Miranda Nepveux, Uncle Walter Nepveux, Uncle Daniel Verrett and Aunt Lacey Monceaux, Uncle Jeremy Armstrong and Aunt Shellie Armstrong, along with many cousins, family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his Grandfather Fred Anthony Nepveux, Sr., Great-Grandmother Lottie Marie Henson, Aunt Heather Lynn Nepveux, Great-Grandmother Joan Simon, Great-Grandfather Wallace Simon, Grandmother Bonnie Fay Sipes, and Grandfather Randy Bornette.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday March 10, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park near Bridge City, Texas

