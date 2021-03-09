Johnny A. Joe, 70, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.

A native of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, he moved to Port Arthur in 1976.

He was employed with the City of Port Arthur for over thirty years.

Feeling bored after retirement, he became employed with S & S Security and worked there until his death.

Johnny is preceded in death by his parents, Clay and Yolanda Joe; his brothers, Lester, Clay, Jr., Cleveland, Patrick and Russell; his son, Draylone Joshua; his mother-in-law, Mildred Champ; and one brother-in-law, Dudley James Champ.

He is survived by his wife and life-time partner, Darlene Champ Joe; his children, Darlisha Joe, Brionna Joe; three daughters that he fathered in his young adult life, Patrice, Lace and Tina; his sisters, Drusella Joe Alexander (Alvin), and Henrietta Noel; his very supportive father-in-law, Dudley Champ; his sister-in-law, Sharea Dorsey (Willie) and Madeline Champ; and his brothers-in-law, Randy Champ (Lisa) and Patrick Champ; and a host of beloved relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Booker Washington, Port Arthur, Texas with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.