expand
Ad Spot

March 10, 2021

Nederland man seriously injured after crashing motorcycle into PAPD patrol unit

By PA News

Published 1:21 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

On Monday, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of Regional Drive and Central Mall Drive in Port Arthur.

The crash involved a Port Arthur Police Department’s patrol unit.

The preliminary investigation indicates a Port Arthur Police Department patrol unit was stopped at the intersection of Regional Drive and Central Mall Drive.

A 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling on Central Mall Drive.

As the motorcycle approached the intersection of Regional Drive and Central Mall Drive, the driver was traveling at an unsafe speed and lost control, police said.

The motorcycle struck the police car.

The driver of the motorcycle, 77-year-old Donald Leroy James of Nederland, was taken to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

James was wearing a half shell helmet at the time of the crash.

The Port Arthur Police sergeant was not injured in the crash.

This remains an ongoing investigation and there are no additional details available at this time.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

TUNE IN TODAY: Election town hall set ahead of Port Arthur parks vote

Dade Phelan, Joe Deshotel share plans to push ERCOT, hiring legislation reform

Family, friends remember Betty Brownlee’s commitment to Port Arthur

No set date for hiring new Port Neches fire chief; application process complete

Local

TUNE IN TODAY: Election town hall set ahead of Port Arthur parks vote

Local

Dade Phelan, Joe Deshotel share plans to push ERCOT, hiring legislation reform

Local

Family, friends remember Betty Brownlee’s commitment to Port Arthur

Local

No set date for hiring new Port Neches fire chief; application process complete

Local

Nederland hosting 160 students from across Texas spending Spring Break in hurricane outreach

BREAKING NEWS

PARKS VOTE NEARS: Port Arthur leaders talk potential in virtual town hall today

Local

PHOTO FEATURE: Spring welcomes 1 of community’s newest residents

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: March 1-7

High School Sports

Bulldogs prepare for state powerlifting competition

College/Pro Sports

Lofton earns multiple postseason conference honors

Local

Health department reports COVID deaths Tuesday night in Port Arthur, Groves

Local

Port Arthur, Nederland outline winter storm utility bill adjustment options

Local

Nederland man seriously injured after crashing motorcycle into PAPD patrol unit

Local

Former St. Mary Hospital land transfer in works

Local

Fundraiser set for Port Neches family that lost house in fire

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Multi-sport athlete Reid Landry’s serious injury inspires career path pursuit

Local

Nederland City Council sets mask rules for municipal facilities, expands recreation center access

Business

PHOTOS — JLA Realty Mid-County celebrates grand opening

Local

Motiva Enterprises contributes $200K to winter storm recovery

Local

Warrant issued following Port Arthur hotel shooting that wounded 2

Local

Health department, mayor have vaccine & mask message for Port Arthur, Mid-County residents

Local

Texas House Speaker Phelan unveils bills in response to winter storm power outages

Local

Troopers ask for help after identifying pedestrian killed in I-10 collision last month

Local

Gas prices spiking: Motorists could see increases for weeks or months