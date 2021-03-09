Nederland man seriously injured after crashing motorcycle into PAPD patrol unit

On Monday, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of Regional Drive and Central Mall Drive in Port Arthur.

The crash involved a Port Arthur Police Department’s patrol unit.

The preliminary investigation indicates a Port Arthur Police Department patrol unit was stopped at the intersection of Regional Drive and Central Mall Drive.

A 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling on Central Mall Drive.

As the motorcycle approached the intersection of Regional Drive and Central Mall Drive, the driver was traveling at an unsafe speed and lost control, police said.

The motorcycle struck the police car.

The driver of the motorcycle, 77-year-old Donald Leroy James of Nederland, was taken to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

James was wearing a half shell helmet at the time of the crash.

The Port Arthur Police sergeant was not injured in the crash.

This remains an ongoing investigation and there are no additional details available at this time.