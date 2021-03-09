Port Arthur, Nederland outline winter storm utility bill adjustment options

The cities of Port Arthur and Nederland are working with customers regarding water utility problems stemming from the winter storm.

Water customers in Port Arthur have a chance to qualify for a leak repair adjustment. An application can be made and submitted to the customer service division.

The courtesy form must be submitted within 30 days from the date of repair completion.

The customer will be required to provide receipt(s) for part(s) and/or the billed invoice from plumber/company.

This application will be in a 30-day review process to determine eligibility and approval for an adjustment. The customer will be responsible for billed usage while the adjustment process is in review.

Failure or refusal to pay bill can result in disconnection of service and additional service charges. The Customer Service Division reserves the right to inspect all repairs pertinent to this application, according to information from the city.

This form must be completed, and the following attachment(s) provided: proof of work performed, billed invoice for repair from plumber/company, and/or store receipts for parts.

The form can be found on the city’s website.

Return completed application to the City of Port Arthur, Water Customer Service, PO Box 1089, Port Arthur, Texas 77641-1089. This form must be signed by the person shown on the water billing records.

Nederland

Nederland’s utility bill adjustment focuses solely on customers who had leaks, according to information from the city.

Currently, customers with water consumption less than 50,000 gallons have their utility bill adjusted to reflect the greater than normal sewer cost (sewer is adjusted to monthly average), and customers with water consumption greater than 50,000 gallons but who average less than 50,000 gallons a month have their utility bill adjusted to reflect the greater than normal sewer cost and the water portion of the bill is adjusted by 1/3 of the excess water based on a 6-month average.

Due to the winter storms, the utility bill adjustment policy is amended to adjust the water portion of the bill by 1/3 of the excess water based on a 6-month

average; the 50,000 gallon threshold is not applicable; the sewer adjustment will also be applied.

For customers who are senior citizens (65 years and older), disabled, or low-income (account must be in name of an individual who meets one of these criteria), the water portion of the bill would be adjusted by 1⁄2 of the excess water based on a 6-month average with the same sewer adjustment as other customers. The customer must average 4,000 gallons or les a month. The utility bill adjustment is solely for customers who had a water line leak.

Late fees and penalties are suspended until March 12, 2021. If you have any questions, you may contact the City Manager’s Office at (409) 723-1503.