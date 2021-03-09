Robert “Bobby” Avilez, 73, of Groves passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

He was born on May 16, 1947 in Port Arthur, Texas to his parents, Anastasio Avilez and Hermalinda Nieves Avilez.

Bobby was a lifelong resident of the area. He served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Bobby worked as a Process operator for Gulf Oil and Texaco refinery before moving to Exxon Mobil where he retired on December 31, 2007.

He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, First Baptist Church in Port Arthur and Gateway Baptist Church.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his great grandson, Ayden.

He was predeced in death by his parents, his infant brother, Rudolph Avilez, his sisters, Soccoro Gonzalez, Delia Marcantel and her husband, Clyde; his brothers-in –law, Jamie Guerra, Craig Fischer, Clifford Gouner, his son-in-law, Kevin Huebel.

Bobby is survived by his loving wife, Meredith Avilez of Groves; his daughter, Jennifer Huebel of Groves; his two sons, Robert Phillip Avilez and Christopher Avilez both of Groves; his four grandchildren, Macie Huebel, Reid Huebel, Dylan Avilez and Christian Avilez; his two great grandchildren, Ayden Simon and Jesse Avilez.

He is also survived by his two sisters, Rose Guerra of Nederland and Yolanda Fischer of Groves, his brother-in-law, Jose Gonzalez of Groves, his sister-in-laws, Patti Smith and husband, Norman, Rene Cozad and her partner, Vicki Willis.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Service to honor Bobby’s life will be at 2:00 PM Friday in the Thompson Memorial Chapel with Rev. Gary Turner, officiating.

Burial will follow in Oak Bluff Memorial Park under the direction of Clayton Thompson.

Thank you to all family and friends who made his life happy, made him laugh, and brought him joy.

A special thank you goes to The Medical Center and all the doctors and nursing staff.

The love and compassion extended to our father and family while in the hospital and allowing us to be present during this difficult time is priceless.

The family request all visitors to wear face mask or facial covering while attending the funeral home and cemetery.