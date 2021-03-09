expand
Ad Spot

March 10, 2021

Robert “Bobby” Avilez

Robert “Bobby” Avilez

By PA News

Published 4:21 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Robert “Bobby” Avilez, 73, of Groves passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

He was born on May 16, 1947 in Port Arthur, Texas to his parents, Anastasio Avilez and Hermalinda Nieves Avilez.

Bobby was a lifelong resident of the area.  He served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Bobby worked as a Process operator for Gulf Oil and Texaco refinery before moving to Exxon Mobil where he retired on December 31, 2007.

He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, First Baptist Church in Port Arthur and Gateway Baptist Church.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his great grandson, Ayden.

He was predeced in death by his parents, his infant brother, Rudolph Avilez, his sisters, Soccoro Gonzalez, Delia Marcantel and her husband, Clyde; his brothers-in –law, Jamie Guerra, Craig Fischer, Clifford Gouner,  his son-in-law,  Kevin Huebel.

Bobby is survived by his loving wife, Meredith Avilez of Groves; his daughter, Jennifer Huebel of Groves; his two sons,  Robert Phillip Avilez and Christopher Avilez both of Groves; his four grandchildren, Macie Huebel, Reid Huebel, Dylan Avilez and Christian Avilez; his two great grandchildren, Ayden Simon  and Jesse Avilez.

He is also survived by his two sisters, Rose Guerra of Nederland and Yolanda Fischer of Groves, his brother-in-law, Jose Gonzalez of Groves, his sister-in-laws, Patti Smith and husband, Norman, Rene Cozad and her partner, Vicki Willis.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Service to honor Bobby’s life will be at 2:00 PM Friday in the Thompson Memorial Chapel with Rev. Gary Turner, officiating.

Burial will follow in Oak Bluff Memorial Park under the direction of Clayton Thompson.

Thank you to all family and friends who made his life happy, made him laugh, and brought him joy.

A special thank you goes to The Medical Center and all the doctors and nursing staff.

The love and compassion extended to our father and family while in the hospital and allowing us to be present during this difficult time is priceless.

The family request all visitors to wear face mask or facial covering while attending the funeral home and cemetery.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

TUNE IN TODAY: Election town hall set ahead of Port Arthur parks vote

Dade Phelan, Joe Deshotel share plans to push ERCOT, hiring legislation reform

Family, friends remember Betty Brownlee’s commitment to Port Arthur

No set date for hiring new Port Neches fire chief; application process complete

Local

TUNE IN TODAY: Election town hall set ahead of Port Arthur parks vote

Local

Dade Phelan, Joe Deshotel share plans to push ERCOT, hiring legislation reform

Local

Family, friends remember Betty Brownlee’s commitment to Port Arthur

Local

No set date for hiring new Port Neches fire chief; application process complete

Local

Nederland hosting 160 students from across Texas spending Spring Break in hurricane outreach

BREAKING NEWS

PARKS VOTE NEARS: Port Arthur leaders talk potential in virtual town hall today

Local

PHOTO FEATURE: Spring welcomes 1 of community’s newest residents

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: March 1-7

High School Sports

Bulldogs prepare for state powerlifting competition

College/Pro Sports

Lofton earns multiple postseason conference honors

Local

Health department reports COVID deaths Tuesday night in Port Arthur, Groves

Local

Port Arthur, Nederland outline winter storm utility bill adjustment options

Local

Nederland man seriously injured after crashing motorcycle into PAPD patrol unit

Local

Former St. Mary Hospital land transfer in works

Local

Fundraiser set for Port Neches family that lost house in fire

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Multi-sport athlete Reid Landry’s serious injury inspires career path pursuit

Local

Nederland City Council sets mask rules for municipal facilities, expands recreation center access

Business

PHOTOS — JLA Realty Mid-County celebrates grand opening

Local

Motiva Enterprises contributes $200K to winter storm recovery

Local

Warrant issued following Port Arthur hotel shooting that wounded 2

Local

Health department, mayor have vaccine & mask message for Port Arthur, Mid-County residents

Local

Texas House Speaker Phelan unveils bills in response to winter storm power outages

Local

Troopers ask for help after identifying pedestrian killed in I-10 collision last month

Local

Gas prices spiking: Motorists could see increases for weeks or months