expand
Ad Spot

March 10, 2021

Kenneth Lofton Jr. racked up numerous postseason honors for his sensational freshman season. LA Tech Athletic Communications

Lofton earns multiple postseason conference honors

By PA News

Published 12:08 am Wednesday, March 10, 2021

A day after earning multiple postseason accolades, Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Lofton, Jr. was announced as the 2020-21 Conference USA Freshman of the Year.
Lofton, Jr. was the clear-cut favorite to take home the award after being voted as the C-USA Freshman of the Week nine times (out of 14), which tied for the third most in league history.  He capped off the regular season being selected six consecutive times, tying a league record.
The Port Arthur native played a major role in helping LA Tech produce 20 wins and claim the C-USA West Division title.  He averaged 11.2 points per game, recording 17 double-digit scoring outputs, while shooting 56.9 percent from the field.
The forward also totaled 194 rebounds for a team-high 7.5 boards per game, becoming the first Bulldog freshman to lead the squad in rebounding since Paul Millsap (2003-04).  He posted seven double-doubles, second most in C-USA and fifth most of any freshman in the country.
Lofton, Jr. became a household name on Dec. 6 when he recorded his first collegiate double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds at LSU (had the double-double by halftime).  He started the following game against Southeastern Louisiana and has all 22 games since.
He really started to play bully ball during conference play.  Over the last 11 league games, he averaged 14.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.  Among those games was a 20-point, 13-rebound performance at UTEP.
At North Texas, Junior posted 14 points, 10 rebounds in game one and then nine points and a career-high 14 rebounds in game two.  Then in game one against UAB, he registered a career-high 21 points to go along with 12 boards.
Lofton, Jr., who was also named Third Team All-Conference USA and a member of the five-person All-Freshman Team, is one of only five freshmen in the country averaging at least 11 points, seven rebounds and shooting 55 percent from the field.
He joins DaQuan Bracey (2016-17) as Bulldogs who have been named C-USA Freshman of the Year.  LA Tech is the only school to have multiple Freshman of the Year winners since the team joined the league in 2013-14.
For all the latest in Bulldog Basketball, follow them on Twitter (@LATechHoops), Instagram (@LATechHoops) and Facebook (LATechMBB).

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

TUNE IN TODAY: Election town hall set ahead of Port Arthur parks vote

Dade Phelan, Joe Deshotel share plans to push ERCOT, hiring legislation reform

Family, friends remember Betty Brownlee’s commitment to Port Arthur

No set date for hiring new Port Neches fire chief; application process complete

Local

TUNE IN TODAY: Election town hall set ahead of Port Arthur parks vote

Local

Dade Phelan, Joe Deshotel share plans to push ERCOT, hiring legislation reform

Local

Family, friends remember Betty Brownlee’s commitment to Port Arthur

Local

No set date for hiring new Port Neches fire chief; application process complete

Local

Nederland hosting 160 students from across Texas spending Spring Break in hurricane outreach

BREAKING NEWS

PARKS VOTE NEARS: Port Arthur leaders talk potential in virtual town hall today

Local

PHOTO FEATURE: Spring welcomes 1 of community’s newest residents

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: March 1-7

High School Sports

Bulldogs prepare for state powerlifting competition

College/Pro Sports

Lofton earns multiple postseason conference honors

Local

Health department reports COVID deaths Tuesday night in Port Arthur, Groves

Local

Port Arthur, Nederland outline winter storm utility bill adjustment options

Local

Nederland man seriously injured after crashing motorcycle into PAPD patrol unit

Local

Former St. Mary Hospital land transfer in works

Local

Fundraiser set for Port Neches family that lost house in fire

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Multi-sport athlete Reid Landry’s serious injury inspires career path pursuit

Local

Nederland City Council sets mask rules for municipal facilities, expands recreation center access

Business

PHOTOS — JLA Realty Mid-County celebrates grand opening

Local

Motiva Enterprises contributes $200K to winter storm recovery

Local

Warrant issued following Port Arthur hotel shooting that wounded 2

Local

Health department, mayor have vaccine & mask message for Port Arthur, Mid-County residents

Local

Texas House Speaker Phelan unveils bills in response to winter storm power outages

Local

Troopers ask for help after identifying pedestrian killed in I-10 collision last month

Local

Gas prices spiking: Motorists could see increases for weeks or months