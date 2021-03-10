Lofton earns multiple postseason conference honors

A day after earning multiple postseason accolades, Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Lofton, Jr. was announced as the 2020-21 Conference USA Freshman of the Year.

Lofton, Jr. was the clear-cut favorite to take home the award after being voted as the C-USA Freshman of the Week nine times (out of 14), which tied for the third most in league history. He capped off the regular season being selected six consecutive times, tying a league record.

The Port Arthur native played a major role in helping LA Tech produce 20 wins and claim the C-USA West Division title. He averaged 11.2 points per game, recording 17 double-digit scoring outputs, while shooting 56.9 percent from the field.

The forward also totaled 194 rebounds for a team-high 7.5 boards per game, becoming the first Bulldog freshman to lead the squad in rebounding since Paul Millsap (2003-04). He posted seven double-doubles, second most in C-USA and fifth most of any freshman in the country.

Lofton, Jr. became a household name on Dec. 6 when he recorded his first collegiate double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds at LSU (had the double-double by halftime). He started the following game against Southeastern Louisiana and has all 22 games since.

He really started to play bully ball during conference play. Over the last 11 league games, he averaged 14.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Among those games was a 20-point, 13-rebound performance at UTEP.

At North Texas, Junior posted 14 points, 10 rebounds in game one and then nine points and a career-high 14 rebounds in game two. Then in game one against UAB, he registered a career-high 21 points to go along with 12 boards.

Lofton, Jr., who was also named Third Team All-Conference USA and a member of the five-person All-Freshman Team, is one of only five freshmen in the country averaging at least 11 points, seven rebounds and shooting 55 percent from the field.

He joins DaQuan Bracey (2016-17) as Bulldogs who have been named C-USA Freshman of the Year. LA Tech is the only school to have multiple Freshman of the Year winners since the team joined the league in 2013-14.

