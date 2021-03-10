Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: March 1-7
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from March 1 to March 7:
- Michael Martindale, 67, driving while intoxicated BAC>=0.15
- Charles Kiff, 30, public intoxication
- David Tran, 29, public intoxication
- Carlos Calderon, 28, Nederland warrant/warrant other agency
- Cesar Garza, 22, warrant other agency
- Corey Hillman, 35, Nederland warrants
- D’Lasha Cain, 32, public intoxication/possession of a controlled substance
- Jason Schmidt, 45, criminal trespass
- Regan Benoit, 35, public intoxication
- Jacob Lowe, 33, Nederland warrants
- Jeremy Gary, 47, public intoxication
- Johnny Alvarez III, 42, warrant other agency
- Bryceton Adams, 28, driving while intoxicated
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 1 to March 7:
March 1
- A theft was reported in the 1400 block of North U.S. 69.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported near Nashville and 26th Street.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1300 block of South 27th Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.
- A theft was reported in the 1000 block of North 20th Street.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was found to be in violation of a protective order in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A runaway was reported in the 2900 block of Canal.The runaway was later recovered.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated bac>=0.15 in the 3100 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
March 2
- An officer found an abandoned vehicle near Avenue D and South Fifth Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1200 block of Avenue A.
- Harassment was reported in the 100 block of North 30th Street.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 700 block of Avenue M.
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 2700 block of Avenue M.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
March 3
- Found property was reported in the 1400 block of U.S. 69.
- Forgery was reported in the 1300 block of U.S. 69.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Burglary of a habitation, burglary of a vehicle and theft was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Assault family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
March 4
- Criminal mischief was reported near 36th Street and Nederland Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of North 18th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of child pornography in the 200 block of South Sixth Street.
- Assault family violence was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue C.
- An information report was made in the 300 block of North Eighth Street
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
March 5
- Assault family violence and assault was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
- Terroristic threat of family / household -family violence was reported in the 3200 block Pine Lane.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
March 6
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 500 block of South1 ½ Street.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 3200 block of Lawrence.
- A dog bite was reported in the 3200 block of Seattle.
- Found property was reported in the 1100 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 400 block of North 22nd Street.
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 400 block of South 37th Street.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3200 block of Parkway Drive.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Parkway Drive.
March 7
- Terroristic threat was reported in the 2900 block of Avenue M.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3400 block of Avenue H.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 300 block of South 4 ½ Street.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 400 block of North 22nd Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2100 block of Helena.