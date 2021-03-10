expand
Ad Spot

March 10, 2021

No set date for hiring new Port Neches fire chief; application process complete

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Wednesday, March 10, 2021

PORT NECHES — The city of Port Neches received a dozen applications for the top spot in the fire department to fill the void left following the arrest and firing of the previous chief.

City Manager André Wimer said Port Neches received an array of applicants, both in-house and elsewhere.

“The date for the receipt of applications and resumes has expired, and we will be in the process of starting a review in the very near future,” Wimer said this week.

Applications were accepted from Jan. 29 to Feb. 19, according to the job posting and were available on the city’s website and at city hall.

Wimer said no specific date has been set to hire a new fire chief.

“Mike Stegall will continue to serve as interim chief during this time,” Wimer said of the veteran firefighter and former assistant chief.

Per the job posting, applicants were required to pass a pre-employment drug/alcohol screening.

Base pay rate for the position begins at $117,235, and there are pay grade steps as well as a $475 per month car allowance, $34 cell phone allowance and $75 per month expense allowance.

The city’s previous fire chief, Paul Nelson, was fired and arrested by authorities on Jan. 14 on two promotion-of-child pornography charges. The warrants followed an investigation by the Texas Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit.

Nelson, 54, posted a $50,000 bond the following day and was released from Jefferson County Jail. He had been hired in 2016 and replaced former fire chief Stephen Curran.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

TUNE IN TODAY: Election town hall set ahead of Port Arthur parks vote

Dade Phelan, Joe Deshotel share plans to push ERCOT, hiring legislation reform

Family, friends remember Betty Brownlee’s commitment to Port Arthur

No set date for hiring new Port Neches fire chief; application process complete

Local

TUNE IN TODAY: Election town hall set ahead of Port Arthur parks vote

Local

Dade Phelan, Joe Deshotel share plans to push ERCOT, hiring legislation reform

Local

Family, friends remember Betty Brownlee’s commitment to Port Arthur

Local

No set date for hiring new Port Neches fire chief; application process complete

Local

Nederland hosting 160 students from across Texas spending Spring Break in hurricane outreach

BREAKING NEWS

PARKS VOTE NEARS: Port Arthur leaders talk potential in virtual town hall today

Local

PHOTO FEATURE: Spring welcomes 1 of community’s newest residents

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: March 1-7

High School Sports

Bulldogs prepare for state powerlifting competition

College/Pro Sports

Lofton earns multiple postseason conference honors

Local

Health department reports COVID deaths Tuesday night in Port Arthur, Groves

Local

Port Arthur, Nederland outline winter storm utility bill adjustment options

Local

Nederland man seriously injured after crashing motorcycle into PAPD patrol unit

Local

Former St. Mary Hospital land transfer in works

Local

Fundraiser set for Port Neches family that lost house in fire

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Multi-sport athlete Reid Landry’s serious injury inspires career path pursuit

Local

Nederland City Council sets mask rules for municipal facilities, expands recreation center access

Business

PHOTOS — JLA Realty Mid-County celebrates grand opening

Local

Motiva Enterprises contributes $200K to winter storm recovery

Local

Warrant issued following Port Arthur hotel shooting that wounded 2

Local

Health department, mayor have vaccine & mask message for Port Arthur, Mid-County residents

Local

Texas House Speaker Phelan unveils bills in response to winter storm power outages

Local

Troopers ask for help after identifying pedestrian killed in I-10 collision last month

Local

Gas prices spiking: Motorists could see increases for weeks or months