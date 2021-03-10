expand
Ad Spot

March 10, 2021

TUNE IN TODAY: Election town hall set ahead of Port Arthur parks vote

By PA News

Published 10:45 am Wednesday, March 10, 2021

A Port Arthur Newsmedia joint project with Lamar University for a virtual town hall concerning Port Arthur’s May 1 election is open to the public this afternoon.

The online event is viewable by all live from 3 to 4 p.m. today (March 10).

The event will be shared and open on the newspaper’s and Lamar University Department of Communication and Media’s various Facebook and YouTube pages. It focuses on Port Arthur’s election proposal giving voters the chance to reallocate sales tax funds to improve two of the city’s parks, making them premier parks.

The sites include the city’s largest park, S/Sgt. Lucian Adams Park on 61st Street adjacent to Memorial High School and Rose Hill Park at Woodworth Boulevard and Procter Street.

Many thanks to Mayor Pro Tem Charlotte Moses, who represents Port Arthur Position 7 on the city council, for joining us in the virtual town hall, along with Parks and Recreation Director Chandra Alpough.

The town hall will include a moderator and time for the community to ask questions.

For more election information, check out:

PARKS VOTE NEARS: Port Arthur leaders talk potential in virtual town hall today

SENIOR STARTUP: Ballot item seeks funding to upgrade PA Recreation & Senior Center

 

 

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

TUNE IN TODAY: Election town hall set ahead of Port Arthur parks vote

Dade Phelan, Joe Deshotel share plans to push ERCOT, hiring legislation reform

Family, friends remember Betty Brownlee’s commitment to Port Arthur

No set date for hiring new Port Neches fire chief; application process complete

Local

TUNE IN TODAY: Election town hall set ahead of Port Arthur parks vote

Local

Dade Phelan, Joe Deshotel share plans to push ERCOT, hiring legislation reform

Local

Family, friends remember Betty Brownlee’s commitment to Port Arthur

Local

No set date for hiring new Port Neches fire chief; application process complete

Local

Nederland hosting 160 students from across Texas spending Spring Break in hurricane outreach

BREAKING NEWS

PARKS VOTE NEARS: Port Arthur leaders talk potential in virtual town hall today

Local

PHOTO FEATURE: Spring welcomes 1 of community’s newest residents

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: March 1-7

High School Sports

Bulldogs prepare for state powerlifting competition

College/Pro Sports

Lofton earns multiple postseason conference honors

Local

Health department reports COVID deaths Tuesday night in Port Arthur, Groves

Local

Port Arthur, Nederland outline winter storm utility bill adjustment options

Local

Nederland man seriously injured after crashing motorcycle into PAPD patrol unit

Local

Former St. Mary Hospital land transfer in works

Local

Fundraiser set for Port Neches family that lost house in fire

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Multi-sport athlete Reid Landry’s serious injury inspires career path pursuit

Local

Nederland City Council sets mask rules for municipal facilities, expands recreation center access

Business

PHOTOS — JLA Realty Mid-County celebrates grand opening

Local

Motiva Enterprises contributes $200K to winter storm recovery

Local

Warrant issued following Port Arthur hotel shooting that wounded 2

Local

Health department, mayor have vaccine & mask message for Port Arthur, Mid-County residents

Local

Texas House Speaker Phelan unveils bills in response to winter storm power outages

Local

Troopers ask for help after identifying pedestrian killed in I-10 collision last month

Local

Gas prices spiking: Motorists could see increases for weeks or months