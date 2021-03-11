expand
March 11, 2021

By PA News

Published 5:21 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

Arthur “Ooder Water” Watson Jr., 70, of Beaumont, TX passed away at Harbor Hospice on February 27, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita Watson; sons, Arthur Eliot Watson, Anthony Damone Watson; one grandson, Darius Watson; six sisters, Debra Mayfield, Clara Brown, Elaine Jones, Jacqueline Shelton, Wanda Coleman, and Barbara Linderman; two brothers, Shephard Watson and Donald Watson; one aunt, Henretta Williams; one uncle, Henry Watson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at St. Mark Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m., with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.

