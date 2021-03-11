expand
Ad Spot

March 11, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 3-9

By PA News

Published 12:10 am Thursday, March 11, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 3 to March 9:

March 3

  • Clifford Joseph Bruno Jr., 34, was arrested for driving while license invalid and warrants in the 6100 block of Dave.
  • An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Berry.

March 4

  • An Information report was completed in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

March 5

  • Jessica Romero, 32, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Joshua Cathey, 38, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5100 block of Gulf.
  • Mark Brown, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 6900 block of Willow.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

March 6

  • Jerome Hudson, 31, was arrested for assault offensive touch in the 2400 block of Crescent.
  • Irene Beatty, 29, was arrested for warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 5400 block of West Jefferson.
  • John Moore, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4700 block of Gulfway Drive.

March 7

  • Doderick Morris, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of Twin City Highway.

March 8

  • Kalista Retherford ,20, was arrested for warrants in the 6300 block of Van Buren.
  • Andrew Vasquez, 42, was arrested on warrants in the 3300 block of Charles.
  • Michelle Duplantis, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of Charles.
  • Royce Bennett, 27, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Dog at large was reported in the 6300 block of Val.
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
  • An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington St.

March 9

  • Thomas Wagner, 54, was arrested for warrants in the 3600 block of Main Avenue.
  • Korey Dupree, 44, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of Whitaker.
  • Danielle Davis ,27, was arrested for warrants and failure to identify in the 2700 block of West Parkway.
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 6600 block of Val.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3100 block of Berry.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Health care workers administering vaccines who have hard time leaving facility get lunch delivery “thank you”

PA Chamber leaders talk next steps after delivering agenda to Texas legislators

See what’s delaying demolition, eventual redevelopment of Nederland’s Villa Motel site

Nederland’s do-it-all Kerrington Broussard taking gridiron talents to college level

Local

Health care workers administering vaccines who have hard time leaving facility get lunch delivery “thank you”

Local

PA Chamber leaders talk next steps after delivering agenda to Texas legislators

Local

See what’s delaying demolition, eventual redevelopment of Nederland’s Villa Motel site

High School Sports

Nederland’s do-it-all Kerrington Broussard taking gridiron talents to college level

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 3-9

Local

More Texans will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday

Local

TUNE IN TODAY: Election town hall set ahead of Port Arthur parks vote

Local

Dade Phelan, Joe Deshotel share plans to push ERCOT, hiring legislation reform

Local

Family, friends remember Betty Brownlee’s commitment to Port Arthur

Local

No set date for hiring new Port Neches fire chief; application process complete

Local

Nederland hosting 160 students from across Texas spending Spring Break in hurricane outreach

Local

PARKS VOTE NEARS: Port Arthur leaders talk potential in virtual town hall today

Local

PHOTO FEATURE: Spring welcomes 1 of community’s newest residents

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: March 1-7

High School Sports

Bulldogs prepare for state powerlifting competition

College/Pro Sports

Lofton earns multiple postseason conference honors

Local

Health department reports COVID deaths Tuesday night in Port Arthur, Groves

Local

Port Arthur, Nederland outline winter storm utility bill adjustment options

Local

Nederland man seriously injured after crashing motorcycle into PAPD patrol unit

Local

Former St. Mary Hospital land transfer in works

Local

Fundraiser set for Port Neches family that lost house in fire

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Multi-sport athlete Reid Landry’s serious injury inspires career path pursuit

Local

Nederland City Council sets mask rules for municipal facilities, expands recreation center access

Business

PHOTOS — JLA Realty Mid-County celebrates grand opening