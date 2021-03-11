Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 3-9

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 3 to March 9:

March 3

Clifford Joseph Bruno Jr., 34, was arrested for driving while license invalid and warrants in the 6100 block of Dave.

An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Berry.

March 4

An Information report was completed in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

March 5

Jessica Romero, 32, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Cathey, 38, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5100 block of Gulf.

Mark Brown, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 6900 block of Willow.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

March 6

Jerome Hudson, 31, was arrested for assault offensive touch in the 2400 block of Crescent.

Irene Beatty, 29, was arrested for warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 5400 block of West Jefferson.

John Moore, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4700 block of Gulfway Drive.

March 7

Doderick Morris, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of Twin City Highway.

March 8

Kalista Retherford ,20, was arrested for warrants in the 6300 block of Van Buren.

Andrew Vasquez, 42, was arrested on warrants in the 3300 block of Charles.

Michelle Duplantis, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of Charles.

Royce Bennett, 27, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Dog at large was reported in the 6300 block of Val.

Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington St.

March 9