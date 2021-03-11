Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 3-9
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 3 to March 9:
March 3
- Clifford Joseph Bruno Jr., 34, was arrested for driving while license invalid and warrants in the 6100 block of Dave.
- An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Berry.
March 4
- An Information report was completed in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
March 5
- Jessica Romero, 32, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Joshua Cathey, 38, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5100 block of Gulf.
- Mark Brown, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 6900 block of Willow.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
March 6
- Jerome Hudson, 31, was arrested for assault offensive touch in the 2400 block of Crescent.
- Irene Beatty, 29, was arrested for warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 5400 block of West Jefferson.
- John Moore, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4700 block of Gulfway Drive.
March 7
- Doderick Morris, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of Twin City Highway.
March 8
- Kalista Retherford ,20, was arrested for warrants in the 6300 block of Van Buren.
- Andrew Vasquez, 42, was arrested on warrants in the 3300 block of Charles.
- Michelle Duplantis, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of Charles.
- Royce Bennett, 27, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Dog at large was reported in the 6300 block of Val.
- Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
- An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington St.
March 9
- Thomas Wagner, 54, was arrested for warrants in the 3600 block of Main Avenue.
- Korey Dupree, 44, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of Whitaker.
- Danielle Davis ,27, was arrested for warrants and failure to identify in the 2700 block of West Parkway.
- Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 6600 block of Val.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3100 block of Berry.