March 11, 2021

Peggy Lynne Case (Prejean) 

By PA News

Published 5:14 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

Peggy Lynne Case (Prejean), 87, of College Station was born August 31, 1933 in Port Arthur, Texas passed away on March 2, 2021.

A graduate of Lamar University, Beaumont, Texas, Peggy lived a life full of love, family and travel including her two favorite destinations Alaska and Panama.

Her love of language and proficiency in English helped her with the crossword puzzles that she loved and made her a leader in creating and editing manuscripts and safety manuals. Peggy was also well respected for her role as the Educational Program Coordinator and then President of  Bryan/College Station’s Junior Museum of Natural History, the predecessor of the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History.

After she retired from Drago Supply in Port Arthur, Peggy returned to College Station in 2000 where she enjoyed 20 years as an important part of the Lulac Oak Hill community.

She spent her retirement years traveling and spending quality time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Always an amazing cook with a Cajun flair, Peggy enjoyed cooking for friends and family and creating special desserts for birthdays.

Her shrimp gumbo; steak, rice and gravy, jambalaya, crawfish etouffee and of course all of those delectable desserts will be missed. Peggy also had a talent for fashioning beautiful, unique crochet afghans for her family that will wrap them in love for years to come.

Peggy always made time to maintain her life-long friendship with fellow Thomas Jefferson graduates and shared many joy-filled adventures with them in San Antonio and Crystal Beach.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents Romain Joseph and Bessie Irene (Jones) Prejean and her sister Elrita Farquhar.  Peggy is survived by her sister Michelle Hughes (Donald)  of Katy, Texas. Her daughter Cathy Liles  (Ben) of College Station, Texas. Her son Jim Case(Linda Daley) of Boise, Idaho and daughter Miki Jost of Giddings, Texas.

Her grandchildren: Aaron Douglas (Leigh) of College Station; Benjamin Liles IV (Lindy) of Woodinville, Washington; Luke Case (Michelle Sarmiento) of Anchorage, Alaska; Marisa Liles (Brian Parrish) of College Station; John Jost (Ashley)  of Junction City, Kansas; Michael Jost of Junction City, Kansas and Garrison Liles of College Station.

Her great-grandchildren:  Elizabeth Douglas, Carter Liles; Ezekiel Case; Quint Liles; Kylie Jost; Paisley Jost; Cylus Case and 2 new arrivals expected this Spring.

The joy, love of life and open friendship Peggy shared with others will be missed by all who were blessed to be part of her life story.

In keeping with Peggy’s wishes, there will not be a visitation or service, but there will be a celebration of her life at a later date.  In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to Hospice Brazos Valley or the charity of your choice.

