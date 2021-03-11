expand
Ad Spot

March 11, 2021

The Nederland Economic Development Corporation purchased the building and property at 1132 Nederland Ave. for $300,000. (Candace Hemelt/The News)

See what’s delaying demolition, eventual redevelopment of Nederland’s Villa Motel site

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:18 am Thursday, March 11, 2021

NEDERLAND — The unfortunate and costly discovery of asbestos is backing up demolition and economic redevelopment of the Villa Motel site on Nederland Avenue.

City leaders previously hoped to have the abandoned structure torn down by the close of 2020.

The Nederland Economic Development Corporation purchased the building and land it sits on for $300,000 from ZBC Realty Specialists Trust and received city council approval Dec. 7 to spend an additional $31,858 with Salenga Construction for demolition of the site.

Now, the EDC is seeking Nederland City Council approval for $12,875 in asbestos abatement via Inland Environmental. A final vote on the request, which is expected to be approved, is set for March 22.

Mayor Pro-Tem Emmett Hollier, who represents Ward 3 in Nederland, questioned the $340,000-plus in taxpayer-funded expenditures.

“I’m only questioning it because I questioned it at the very get-go with the original price,” Hollier said. “We’re already going up and up and up. That is the thing I am concerned with: Our taxpayers’ money on any property that the city or EDC is purchasing. Are we going to be able to break even?”

NEDC Executive Director Kay DeCuir told council members three people have already expressed interest in buying the location.

DeCuir said the economic development corporation would put the location on the market following asbestos abatement, demolition and land cleaning and then start reviewing contract offers.

DeCuir told Port Arthur Newsmedia that asbestos review and eventual abatement is time-consuming and frustrating because many in the public won’t realize actual work is taking place, instead only seeing an abandoned building near the intersection of Nederland Avenue and Twin City Highway.

“It’s taking a long time,” she said. “You’re looking at these files, they are getting thicker and you’re working harder but it’s just more work that has happened that you don’t have anything to show for. But we will. Before long people will see it coming down. It will be nice.”

Site plans

The location is .32 of an acre, or 14,000 square feet, and is zoned commercial, meaning apartments or duplexes are not development options.

Following council approval, abatement work and contractor planning, demolition is expected to take two days, with a return to green space completed within three weeks.

DeCuir previously said realtors representing national franchises approached city leaders about large-space areas for development, only to be frustrated by a lack of options along Nederland’s busiest roads.

“We kept thinking, ‘What can we do?’” DeCuir said in September. “There are two buildings that are for sale on the corner, so if a realtor comes in and they know those two buildings are for sale and they want to acquire this one at the same time, there could be a big business that would buy three different parcels at the same time.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Health care workers administering vaccines who have hard time leaving facility get lunch delivery “thank you”

PA Chamber leaders talk next steps after delivering agenda to Texas legislators

See what’s delaying demolition, eventual redevelopment of Nederland’s Villa Motel site

Nederland’s do-it-all Kerrington Broussard taking gridiron talents to college level

Local

Health care workers administering vaccines who have hard time leaving facility get lunch delivery “thank you”

Local

PA Chamber leaders talk next steps after delivering agenda to Texas legislators

Local

See what’s delaying demolition, eventual redevelopment of Nederland’s Villa Motel site

High School Sports

Nederland’s do-it-all Kerrington Broussard taking gridiron talents to college level

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 3-9

Local

More Texans will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday

Local

TUNE IN TODAY: Election town hall set ahead of Port Arthur parks vote

Local

Dade Phelan, Joe Deshotel share plans to push ERCOT, hiring legislation reform

Local

Family, friends remember Betty Brownlee’s commitment to Port Arthur

Local

No set date for hiring new Port Neches fire chief; application process complete

Local

Nederland hosting 160 students from across Texas spending Spring Break in hurricane outreach

Local

PARKS VOTE NEARS: Port Arthur leaders talk potential in virtual town hall today

Local

PHOTO FEATURE: Spring welcomes 1 of community’s newest residents

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: March 1-7

High School Sports

Bulldogs prepare for state powerlifting competition

College/Pro Sports

Lofton earns multiple postseason conference honors

Local

Health department reports COVID deaths Tuesday night in Port Arthur, Groves

Local

Port Arthur, Nederland outline winter storm utility bill adjustment options

Local

Nederland man seriously injured after crashing motorcycle into PAPD patrol unit

Local

Former St. Mary Hospital land transfer in works

Local

Fundraiser set for Port Neches family that lost house in fire

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Multi-sport athlete Reid Landry’s serious injury inspires career path pursuit

Local

Nederland City Council sets mask rules for municipal facilities, expands recreation center access

Business

PHOTOS — JLA Realty Mid-County celebrates grand opening