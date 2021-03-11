expand
March 11, 2021

(Bob Daemmrich/The Texas Tribune)

Texas Troopers increasing Spring Break enforcement; check out when & what’s being targeted

By PA News

Published 2:03 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

The Texas Department of Public Safety is stepping up enforcement efforts as traffic picks up for spring break.

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will increase traffic enforcement as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) from Saturday through March 21, including St. Patrick’s Day.

“Spring break can be a time of fun, but we want the people of Texas, and visitors to our state, to enjoy themselves responsibly,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said.

“The public can help our Troopers by driving safely and obeying traffic laws. DPS will join other law enforcement agencies in patrolling our highways to help keep them safe from reckless drivers or anyone who is not following the law.”

Troopers will be looking for intoxicated drivers, speeders, people not wearing their seat belts and other violations.

During the 2020 Spring Break enforcement effort, DPS Troopers issued more than 59,000 citations and warnings, including 5,580 speeding citations and 824 seat belt and child seat violations.

Troopers also made 398 driving while intoxicated arrests, 315 fugitive arrests and 175 felony arrests.

In order to encourage everyone to have a fun and safe holiday, DPS offers the following tips:

  • Don’t drink and drive. If you plan to have alcohol outside of your home, designate a driver or take alternate transportation.
  • Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped.
  • Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
  • Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
  • Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. Also, if you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.
  • If you can Steer It, Clear It. If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.
  • Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
  • Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas.

 

