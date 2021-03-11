Texas Troopers increasing Spring Break enforcement; check out when & what’s being targeted

The Texas Department of Public Safety is stepping up enforcement efforts as traffic picks up for spring break.

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will increase traffic enforcement as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) from Saturday through March 21, including St. Patrick’s Day.

“Spring break can be a time of fun, but we want the people of Texas, and visitors to our state, to enjoy themselves responsibly,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said.

“The public can help our Troopers by driving safely and obeying traffic laws. DPS will join other law enforcement agencies in patrolling our highways to help keep them safe from reckless drivers or anyone who is not following the law.”

Troopers will be looking for intoxicated drivers, speeders, people not wearing their seat belts and other violations.

During the 2020 Spring Break enforcement effort, DPS Troopers issued more than 59,000 citations and warnings, including 5,580 speeding citations and 824 seat belt and child seat violations.

Troopers also made 398 driving while intoxicated arrests, 315 fugitive arrests and 175 felony arrests.

In order to encourage everyone to have a fun and safe holiday, DPS offers the following tips: