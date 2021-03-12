expand
Ad Spot

March 12, 2021

Baseball registration, fundraiser planned for weekend

By PA News

Published 12:09 am Friday, March 12, 2021

The Nederland Babe Ruth Baseball League is holding registration for 13- to 15-year-olds on Saturday.

The event is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Babe Ruth park, 3300 Park St. in Nederland.

Anyone new to the league must bring a birth certificate. All returning players must register.

Players living in Jefferson, Hardin, Orange and Chamber counties are eligible to participate.

As a fundraiser, everyone is invited to join league organizers for links, boudin and BBQ sandwiches at registration.

For more information, call 727-2207 or 718-0118.

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur, Mid-County cities differ with mask mandates following governor’s opening

ON THE MENU — Daddio’s opens in Port Arthur; strives to be THE spot for burger lovers

PHOTOS — See what’s coming next to Twin City Highway in Port Arthur

5 area soccer teams in playoff position; see what’s next for seeding purposes

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County cities differ with mask mandates following governor’s opening

Local

ON THE MENU — Daddio’s opens in Port Arthur; strives to be THE spot for burger lovers

Local

PHOTOS — See what’s coming next to Twin City Highway in Port Arthur

High School Sports

5 area soccer teams in playoff position; see what’s next for seeding purposes

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Use common courtesy in new era of “masks or no masks”

Local

Nederland ISD principal Erica Gauthier to be recognized at statewide awards reception

Editorials

JCSO: Be On Alert — Caller IDs lie & law enforcement does NOT call asking for $$$

Local

Health care workers administering vaccines who have hard time leaving facility get lunch delivery “thank you”

Local

PA Chamber leaders talk next steps after delivering agenda to Texas legislators

Local

See what’s delaying demolition, eventual redevelopment of Nederland’s Villa Motel site

High School Sports

Nederland’s do-it-all Kerrington Broussard taking gridiron talents to college level

Local

Mayor Pro Tem, Port Arthur Parks & Recreation director share upgrade opportunities with community

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 3-9

Local

More Texans will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday

Local

TUNE IN TODAY: Election town hall set ahead of Port Arthur parks vote

Local

Dade Phelan, Joe Deshotel share plans to push ERCOT, hiring legislation reform

Local

Family, friends remember Betty Brownlee’s commitment to Port Arthur

Local

No set date for hiring new Port Neches fire chief; application process complete

Local

Nederland hosting 160 students from across Texas spending Spring Break in hurricane outreach

Local

PARKS VOTE NEARS: Port Arthur leaders talk potential in virtual town hall today

Local

PHOTO FEATURE: Spring welcomes 1 of community’s newest residents

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: March 1-7

High School Sports

Bulldogs prepare for state powerlifting competition

College/Pro Sports

Lofton earns multiple postseason conference honors