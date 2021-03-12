Drive-through food giveaway planned this weekend in Port Arthur

Triangle Community Outreach is sponsoring a community food distribution event Saturday morning in Port Arthur.

Food goods will be distributed through a drive-through effort starting at 10 a.m. at 701 Dr. Rev Ransom Howard (West 7th Street).

Triangle Outreach executive director Pearlanna Carron said donations from Cheniere Energy, Motiva, Valero and others made the event possible.

Volunteers are working Friday to prepare the boxes to make everything as efficient as possible on Saturday.

“We’re going to have boxes with canned goods, rice, milk, bread and pretty much everything a family would need,” Carron said.

There is no sign-up, and those in need simply have to come through the line.

One food box per household is being donated.

Those receiving assistance do not have to live in Port Arthur.

“I think it is very important,” Carron said. “People were going through rough times because of the pandemic and then we had winter storm like one I have never witnessed before in my 70 years. People who were already struggling were even more affected by that. Some have incurred other costs because of the winter storm. Then there are many people not working because of the virus, so I think this is a much needed effort.”