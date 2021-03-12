expand
March 13, 2021

June Branch Burrell

By PA News

Published 4:23 pm Friday, March 12, 2021

Mrs. June Branch Burrell, 92, of Port Arthur, TX, affectionately known as Mama June, was called to her Heavenly home on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Baptist Hospital.

Mama June was born on December 10, 1928 to Athon and Mattie Brown Branch. She graduated from Lincoln High School and continued her education at Prairie View A & M University.

She earned both a Bachelor of Science (52’) and Master of Education (54’) in Education.

At an early age, she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and has been a dedicated and devoted member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, since 1937.

June Branch met and married J. B. Burrell in Port Arthur, TX.

Mrs. J. B. Burrell began her career in education as an elementary school teacher at Carver Elementary then transitioned to Booker T. Washington Elementary as a librarian. In total, Mrs. J. B. Burrell served in the Port Arthur Independent School District for 43 years.

Mrs. J. B. Burrell is preceded in death by her parents; husband, J. B. Burrell; five sisters: Ora Lee Turner, Hettie Shotwell, Annabelle Keener, Grace Delesbore, and Raye Branch; and, six brothers: A. O. Branch, Jr., Roger Branch, Corliss Branch, Glen Branch, Kendall Branch, and Dale Branch.

Mama June leaves to cherish her precious memory, her son, Paul A. Delesbore, Sr. (Sharon); grandson, Paul Delesbore, Jr.; sister, Fay Branch; sisters-in-law, Beatrice Branch, Gloria Branch, and Ernestine Branch; special nieces: Mattie Rose Keller, Faye Thelma Kirby, Gladys Henderson, Willie Jean Moore and Darlene Smith; special nephews: Roderick Branch, Dale Branch, Jr., Robert Moore, Sr., James Oscar Shotwell, Ronald Branch, Sr., and Glen Branch, Jr.; and, a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park.

