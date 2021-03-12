expand
Ad Spot

March 12, 2021

Nederland ISD principal Erica Gauthier to be recognized at statewide awards reception

By PA News

Published 12:15 am Friday, March 12, 2021

NEDERLAND — Local educator Erica Gauthier is being recognized at a statewide awards reception this summer.

The Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association recently named the Central Middle School principal as TEPSANs of the Year.

Members from the 20 TEPSA Regions across the state annually honor a colleague for outstanding service to the association.

Award recipients demonstrate commitment to advancing the principalship and the association, as well as serving as a voice for Texas students.

Gauthier is representing Region 5 and will be recognized at the TEPSA Awards Reception in June.

“We’re in awe of these leaders,” TEPSA Executive Director Harley Eckhart said. “They’re working harder than ever to serve their students and staff, yet they continue to support and advocate for educators in their region. We’re honored to recognize their tremendous work and servant leadership.”

Dr. Stuart Kieschnick, Superintendent of the Nederland Independent School District, said Gauthier serves as a voice for her students and other students across the state through her service to the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association.

“We are fortunate to have her talents in Nederland ISD and expect big things from her in the future,” Kieschnick said.

The TEPSA hallmark is educational leaders learning with and from each other. The association has served Texas PK-8 school leaders since 1917.

Member owned and member governed, TEPSA has more than 5,900 members who direct the activities of more than 3 million PK-8 schoolchildren.

Learn more at www.tepsa.org.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Nederland ISD principal Erica Gauthier to be recognized at statewide awards reception

Baseball registration, fundraiser planned for weekend

HARRY ABRAMS — The tomb is Empty: He Rose

Irene Stutes Gans

Local

Nederland ISD principal Erica Gauthier to be recognized at statewide awards reception

Editorials

JCSO: Be On Alert — Caller IDs lie & law enforcement does NOT call asking for $$$

Local

Health care workers administering vaccines who have hard time leaving facility get lunch delivery “thank you”

Local

PA Chamber leaders talk next steps after delivering agenda to Texas legislators

Local

See what’s delaying demolition, eventual redevelopment of Nederland’s Villa Motel site

High School Sports

Nederland’s do-it-all Kerrington Broussard taking gridiron talents to college level

Local

Mayor Pro Tem, Port Arthur Parks & Recreation director share upgrade opportunities with community

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 3-9

Local

More Texans will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday

Local

TUNE IN TODAY: Election town hall set ahead of Port Arthur parks vote

Local

Dade Phelan, Joe Deshotel share plans to push ERCOT, hiring legislation reform

Local

Family, friends remember Betty Brownlee’s commitment to Port Arthur

Local

No set date for hiring new Port Neches fire chief; application process complete

Local

Nederland hosting 160 students from across Texas spending Spring Break in hurricane outreach

Local

PARKS VOTE NEARS: Port Arthur leaders talk potential in virtual town hall today

Local

PHOTO FEATURE: Spring welcomes 1 of community’s newest residents

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: March 1-7

High School Sports

Bulldogs prepare for state powerlifting competition

College/Pro Sports

Lofton earns multiple postseason conference honors

Local

Health department reports COVID deaths Tuesday night in Port Arthur, Groves

Local

Port Arthur, Nederland outline winter storm utility bill adjustment options

Local

Nederland man seriously injured after crashing motorcycle into PAPD patrol unit

Local

Former St. Mary Hospital land transfer in works

Local

Fundraiser set for Port Neches family that lost house in fire