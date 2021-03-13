expand
Ad Spot

March 13, 2021

The Port Arthur Health Department is presently located at 449 Austin Avenue. Work is ongoing on the Adams building, pictured in the background. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 9-9-20

Mayor questions PA Health Department move – “Why aren’t we investing in what we want others to invest in?”

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:22 am Saturday, March 13, 2021

A proposal to issue Certificates of Obligation to fund $32.9 million in Capital Improvement projects in the city of Port Arthur garnered opposition to one of the items — moving the health department north of Texas 73.

The Port Arthur City Council held a workshop via Zoom Friday morning featuring financial advisor Anne Burger Entrekin of Hilltop Securities and a bond legal advisor.

The city budgeted $900,000 in fiscal year 2021 to purchase the property at 5860 9th Avenue, the former site of the Texas Health and Human Services office. The actual cost came in at $1.6 million for a $830,000 additional cost to the city.

According to the deed history on the Jefferson County Appraisal District website, the city acquired the property Dec. 16, 2020.

Should council approve the Capital Improvement Plan and issuing the certificates of obligation, an estimated $4.5 million would go for engineering and construction.

The current site of the health department is 449 Austin Avenue.

In October, the Council approved an 18-month lease of the two story building to Aurora Capital Holdings, a Motiva subsidiary.

The bane of discontent came from Mayor Thurman Bartie over the fact the health department is moving north of Texas 73.

Bartie said he has been questioned, “Why aren’t we investing in what we want others to invest in?” referring to downtown development.

The proposed new location, proponents say, is based on data showing this to be a more centralized location for the residents, but this is data Bartie has not seen. Bartie was elected to the top spot in 2019.

“I can’t embrace this line of thinking. I can’t totally support the certificates of obligation,” Bartie said.

Councilman Thomas Kinlaw III said the issue of the health department was already in motion when Bartie came on as mayor. Kinlaw said the mayor council received the appropriate information on the city’s population several years ago.

“The statistical data shows a majority of the population is north of Texas 73,” Kinlaw said.

Bartie asked if it were possible to approve a majority of the COO until he received the information needed to make his decision. Council is set to consider issuing the certificates of obligation on Tuesday.

Financial advisor Anne Burger Entrekin explained that although there is a timeline in place based on the market, a two-week stay on the decision shouldn’t impact the issue.

The workshop also included water and sewer improvements and a number of other projects.

No decision was made on Friday as this was a workshop only.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Mayor questions PA Health Department move – “Why aren’t we investing in what we want others to invest in?”

Check out latest Port Neches riverfront development: Food hall, restaurant & gathering place announced

DAYLIGHT SAVING begins: Move your clocks up an hour

STEPHEN HEMELT — Port Arthur parks vote promises & concerns take center stage

Local

Mayor questions PA Health Department move – “Why aren’t we investing in what we want others to invest in?”

Local

Check out latest Port Neches riverfront development: Food hall, restaurant & gathering place announced

Local

DAYLIGHT SAVING begins: Move your clocks up an hour

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Port Arthur parks vote promises & concerns take center stage

Local

Port Arthur News names new editor

High School Sports

Run this town — Area schools participate in Bulldog Relays

Groves

Community welcome at Groves Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 1-7

Groves

PNG catcher hopes to provide magical touch

Local

Drive-through food giveaway planned this weekend in Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County cities differ with mask mandates following governor’s opening

Local

ON THE MENU — Daddio’s opens in Port Arthur; strives to be THE spot for burger lovers

Local

PHOTOS — See what’s coming next to Twin City Highway in Port Arthur

High School Sports

5 area soccer teams in playoff position; see what’s next for seeding purposes

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Use common courtesy in new era of “masks or no masks”

Local

Nederland ISD principal Erica Gauthier to be recognized at statewide awards reception

Editorials

JCSO: Be On Alert — Caller IDs lie & law enforcement does NOT call asking for $$$

Local

Health care workers administering vaccines who have hard time leaving facility get lunch delivery “thank you”

Local

PA Chamber leaders talk next steps after delivering agenda to Texas legislators

Local

See what’s delaying demolition, eventual redevelopment of Nederland’s Villa Motel site

High School Sports

Nederland’s do-it-all Kerrington Broussard taking gridiron talents to college level

Local

Mayor Pro Tem, Port Arthur Parks & Recreation director share upgrade opportunities with community

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 3-9

Local

More Texans will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday