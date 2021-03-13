expand
March 13, 2021

Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 1-7

By PA News

Published 12:10 am Saturday, March 13, 2021

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individual between March 1 and March 7:

  • Zane McAdams, 28, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls between March 1 to March 7:

March 1

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
  • Harassment was reported in the 1200 block of Wilson.

March 2

  • Harassment was reported in the 1400 block of Lillie.

March 3

  • Threats were reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.

March 4

  • No reports.

March 5

  • An assault was reported in the 1400 block of Johnson.

March 6

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2500 block of Port Neches Avenue.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1300 block of Main.

March 7

  • An assault was reported in the 700 block of Ave. C.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.

