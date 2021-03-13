Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 1-7

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individual between March 1 and March 7:

Zane McAdams, 28, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls between March 1 to March 7:

March 1

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

Harassment was reported in the 1200 block of Wilson.

March 2

Harassment was reported in the 1400 block of Lillie.

March 3

Threats were reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.

March 4

No reports.

March 5

An assault was reported in the 1400 block of Johnson.

March 6

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2500 block of Port Neches Avenue.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1300 block of Main.

March 7