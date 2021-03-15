expand
March 15, 2021

Emery Gallow Sr. 

By PA News

Published 5:37 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

On March 9th, 2021 Emery Gallow, Sr. transformed to his eternal home. Emery was born May 21, 1936 to Lillian and Alton Gallow in Ville Platte, Louisiana.

Emery moved to Port Arthur, Texas in 1962 where he worked as a Process Operator for over 45 years.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather.

He enjoyed Bingo and going to the Race Track with one of his friends, Mrs. Stella Morrison.

Emery preceded in death by his parents Lillian and Alton Gallow, grandson Emery D. Gallow, granddaughter Daishanq’ue Gallow and great grandson Camden Lea.

He is survived by his wife Pearly Gallow; his five daughters, Belinda (Steve) Guidry, Peggy (Ronald) Bowie, Lillian Gallow, Laura (John) Vanwright and Ashley (Melin) Marshall; his only son Emery (April) Gallow, Jr.; siblings, Norris Gallow, Morris Gallow, Louanna Gallow Anderson and Genevaa Gallow, also a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Salem Baptist Church, 1601 6th Street, Port Arthur, Tx 77640 with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

