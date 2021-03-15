Sandra Jean Parham, 74, of Port Arthur passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans.

She was born on May 13, 1946 in Port Arthur, Texas to her parents, Harold Gray Parham and Millie Johnson Parham.

Sandra worked as a maintenance worker for Southern Union Gas and retired after 36 years.

She was preceded in death by parents, her sister, Nancy Laird and her brother, Billy Parham.

Sandra is survived by her sisters, Phyllis Parham and Vickie Rayon both of Port Arthur.

A memorial visitation will be on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 6:00 PM till 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Arrangements for cremation are entrusted to Clayton Thompson Funeral Directors.