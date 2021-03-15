expand
March 15, 2021

Shirley Irene Jolivet

By PA News

Published 5:35 pm Monday, March 15, 2021
Ms. Shirley Irene Jolivet was born in Baldwin, Louisiana on October 28, 1943.
She was the third of five girls and one boy, born to Charlie and Selina Jolivet.
The family moved to  Port ARthur, TX in 1955, where Shirley received her high  school learning years and was a proud member of Lincoln High School Class of 1962.
Shirley and her daughter Kim later moved to Los Angeles, CA where she became United with the Rock of Faith Baptist Church.
She loved her church, pastor and the many organizations she so diligently served.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie, Selina and Lela Jolivet, three sisters, one brother, one sister in-law, two brother in laws and a grandson Carl Jolivet-Diles.
She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter Kim Jolivet-Kennerly, one granddaughter Ardashia Jolivet, five great grandchildren, three sisters, Willie Jolivet-Diles and Charlene Jolivet both of Port Arthur, Alice Jolivet-Jackson of Los Angels, CA, three brothers Harry LaPointe(Galatia), Grant LaPoint (Phyllis), of Port Arthur, Wayne LaPoint, Manchester, TX, one sister in law Phyllis Syers-Jolivet, and one aunt, Mrs. Pearl Lewis both of Houston , TX . Special friends Roosevelt Brisco, Mother Jessie Elliott, and adopted grandson Jimmie Miles Jr.  Several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Shirley’s home going is in Inglewood, CA on March 19, 2021, under the direction of Inglewood Mortuary, 1206 Centinela Avenue. Her pastor , The Rev. Dr. William George Davis, Jr is the officiant.
Many thanks to Inglewood Mortuary, Dr. Montecillo, The staff at DeVita Inglewood Dialysis Center, Central Villa Rehap Center,  Mount Tabor Baptist Church, Los Angles, The Rock Island Baptist Church Family, Port Arthur, TX and Rev. Dr. W. G. Davis, Jr and the Rock of Faith Church Family, Los Angles.
Rest in PEACE Sis.

