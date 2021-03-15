expand
Ad Spot

March 15, 2021

Texas gas prices rise nearly 10 cents in a week. How high are they going to jump?

By PA News

Published 6:41 am Monday, March 15, 2021

As Americans turn optimistic on COVID-19 pandemic recovery, there has been insatiable demand for gasoline, which continues to recover far faster than oil production.

“According to GasBuddy data, last week’s gasoline demand was just 1 percent below the pre-pandemic level, an extremely bullish factor likely to continue driving gas and oil prices up in the short term,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Texas gas prices have risen 9.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.61/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Gas prices in Texas are 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 63.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The recovery in the last few weeks has been astounding — both the speed and overall volume increases we’ve seen in our data lend credibility to the recovery, and perhaps will lead to continued price increases due to the continued imbalance between supply and demand,” De Haan said.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.99/g today while the most expensive is $3.49/g, a difference of $1.50/g.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.99/g while the highest is $3.49/g, a difference of $1.50/g.

“It’s no longer a question of if we’ll see gasoline demand return to near normal this year but when, and will oil producers rise to the occasion and be able to quickly ramp up output, or are we going to see the highest summer prices since 2014 until they jump into action?” De Haan said.

“Only time will tell, but it’s looking like things are heating up far more than expected since the start of the year.”
The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/g today.

The national average is up 33.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 64.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $2.85/g, up 11.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.74/g.
• San Antonio – $2.52/g, up 9.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.42/g.
• Austin – $2.54/g, up 7.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.46/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

March 15, 2020: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
March 15, 2019: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)
March 15, 2018: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)
March 15, 2017: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
March 15, 2016: $1.79/g (U.S. Average: $1.94/g)
March 15, 2015: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)
March 15, 2014: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)
March 15, 2013: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)
March 15, 2012: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)
March 15, 2011: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Can you identify suspects accused of $650 vape pens theft

Emery Gallow Sr. 

Shirley Irene Jolivet

Sandra Jean Parham

Local

Can you identify suspects accused of $650 vape pens theft

Local

PAPD releases suspect video & Port Arthur shooting victim shares scary details of Monday assault

Local

Threat of tornadoes this week in Southeast Texas

Local

Port Arthur man shot, his truck stolen during Monday morning assault

Check this Out

Meet the Port Arthur native awarded the most prestigious recognition given to American Catholics

Local

Texas gas prices rise nearly 10 cents in a week. How high are they going to jump?

Local

City shares water outage info for 8500 block of 9th Avenue, impacting some restaurants

High School Sports

Catcher Ryan Sosa hopes to provide magical touch for PNG baseball

Groves

Community welcome at Groves Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt

Local

IRS delivering 3rd round of stimulus payments to Americans

Local

Mayor questions PA Health Department move – “Why aren’t we investing in what we want others to invest in?”

Local

Check out latest Port Neches riverfront development: Food hall, restaurant & gathering place announced

Local

DAYLIGHT SAVING begins this weekend: Move your clocks up an hour

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Port Arthur parks vote promises & concerns take center stage

Local

Port Arthur News names new editor

High School Sports

Run this town — Area schools participate in Bulldog Relays

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 1-7

Local

Drive-through food giveaway planned this weekend in Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County cities differ with mask mandates following governor’s opening

Local

ON THE MENU — Daddio’s opens in Port Arthur; strives to be THE spot for burger lovers

Local

PHOTOS — See what’s coming next to Twin City Highway in Port Arthur

High School Sports

5 area soccer teams in playoff position; see what’s next for seeding purposes

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Use common courtesy in new era of “masks or no masks”

Local

Nederland ISD principal Erica Gauthier to be recognized at statewide awards reception