Area schools, athletes place in top three at Bulldog Relays

NEDERLAND — Port Neches-Groves and Memorial earned top-three team finishes in this past weekend’s Bulldog Relays in Nederland.

On the boys’ side, Memorial finished third with Port Neches-Groves and Nederland trailing in fourth and sixth place, respectively.

On the girls’ side, PNG finished second, followed by Memorial and Nederland in third and sixth, respectively.

Memorial’s Alexia Lewis finished second in the girls’ 100-meter dash with a time of 13.16.

PNG’s Sanria Butler and Memorial’s Antoneia Bohanon came in first and second, respectfully, in the 400m. Butler finished with a time of 60.22.

PNG’s Kayin Landry ran a 2:37.58 in the 800-meter run, which was good enough for bronze.

Nederland’s Grace Garrett came in second place in the girls’ 1600-meter run with a time of 6:11.99.

PNG’s Serenity Poydence and Natalia Hochstrasser finished second and third in the 3200-meter run.

Girls hurdles

PNG’s Alex Herrera finished third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.02.

Girls relays

The Memorial girls’ team – comprised of Paris Martin, Antoneia Bohanon, Saniah Bathea and Alexia Lewis – earned first place with a time of 50.64.

Memorial’s Erial Fontenot, Antoneia Bohanon, Alexia Lewis and Jeryne McZeal came in first in the 4×200 relays with a time of 1:49.20. They edged out Beaumont United by two-tenths of a second.

PNG’s team of Lydia Garza, Jakeyla McDaniel, Eddy Dean and Katherine Page came in third with a time of 1:50.20.

PNG’s team of Garza, Page, Kyleigh Bushnell and Butler came in first in the 4×400 relay with a time of 4:15.17, which was more than four seconds faster than the second-place Barbers Hill team.

Nederland’s team of Rylee Bolser, Kamryn Smith, Jordan Minaldi and Lana Louvier came in third place with a time of 4:20.77.

Nederland’s Garrett, Bolser, McKenzie Howell and Claire Broussard came in second in the distance medley.

PNG’s Jolee Beard, Olivia Zeig, Lydia Bush and Gladis Robles came in third with a time of 16:04.42.

Girls high jump

Nederland’s Bolser earned third place for a jump of 5-feet-4-inches.

Girls long jump

PNG’s Butler finished in first place with a jump of 17 feet 5 inches; and Memorial’s Martin jumped 16-feet-four-inches, which earned third place.

Boys races

Memorial’s Jah’mar Sanders and Jelani Chevalier finished second and third, respectfully, in the 100-meter dash.

The Titans’ Tony Brooks and Elijah Williams finished in first and third, respectfully, in the 200-meter dash.

PNG’s Cyrus Jacobs finished in first place in the 400-meter dash, followed by Ayden Chatman of Memorial, who came in third.

Boys hurdles

Nederland’s Ryan Thomas finished third in the 110-meter hurdles.

Memorial’s Quinton Harper finished third in the 300-meter hurdles.

Boys relays

Memorial’s team of Tyrence Augusta, Jaylon Guilbeau, Sanders and Edward Brown won the 4×100-meter relay with a time of 41.82.

PNG’s team of Chance Prosperie, Josh Lefort, Hunter Brown and Dylan Lawless finished second in the 4×200-meter relays.

Memorial’s team of Chatman, Guilbeau, Augusta and Devuan Davenport finished second in the 4×400 relays.

Boys high jump

Nederland’s Hefner earned second place with a jump of 10 feet.

Boys pole vault

PNG’s Preston Nance earned second place with a vault of 13 feet.

Boys triple jump

Memorial’s Maleek Jones earned first place with a jump of 44 feet and 1 inch.

Nederland’s Kyndon Fuselier finished in second place with a jump of 42 feet and 10 inches.

Boys discus

Memorial’s Tre’Vonte Caines earned first place with a throw of 145 feet, which was 25 feet further than PNG’s Jansen Ware, who came in second place.