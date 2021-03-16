expand
Ad Spot

March 16, 2021

Ginger Arlene Hensley

Ginger Arlene Hensley

By PA News

Published 4:46 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Ginger Arlene Hensley, 69 of Nederland, Texas, passed on to her heavenly home Monday, March 1, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in Houston.

She was born September 20, 1951 in Liberty, Texas to the late Rev. Chester Hensley and Molene Hensley of Nederland, Texas.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9:30a.m. , with her Celebration of Life Service to follow at 11a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at The Anchor of Beaumont, 6655 SH-105 Beaumont, TX 77708. Pastor Johnathan Green officiating. ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼

Ginger was a devout believer in the gospel of Jesus Christ, and spent her earliest years traveling , singing and evangelizing with her parents until she was 9 years old.

She sang in services as early as 3 years old, and, as a teenager, all across the country.

Her parents settled in Nederland, Texas where she spent many days riding her horse to Bruce’s Market Basket to buy candy and cokes. One of her earliest jobs was delivering donuts by bicycle for Veal’s in Nederland.

Through the years she was a worship leader, musician, and a powerful teacher at her church, leading many to Jesus. She was a caregiver for the elderly, who were unable to take care of themselves.

When she retired from caregiving, she went ￼￼on to work for Billy Joes BBQ in Port Neches, continuing in her service to others, where she formed many friendships that would last a lifetime.

She was a firecracker, and a fierce protector of the ones she loved. Ginger loved traveling, singing, playing her piano, riding horses, words with friends, her fur  babies, and above all else her family.

She would do anything for anyone who needed it. She will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love her.

She is survived by her mother, Molene Hensley; her sisters, Teri Hensley and Sherri Hensley Bellard; her brother-in-law, Johnny Bellard; her daughter, Chessica Armagh of Lumberton, Texas; her son, Jevon Armagh of Austin, Texas; her grandchildren, Kindra Armagh Delarosa, Logan Desmond, Ethan Armagh, Charlotte Armagh, Tristan Blankenship; one great grandson Lars Tucker; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father Rev. Chester Hensley

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Firefighters battle strong winds, explosion fallout following Sabine Pass elevated home blaze

Deacon John David LeBlanc

Harris Joseph Dorsey Jr.

Adam Ray LeBlanc

Local

Firefighters battle strong winds, explosion fallout following Sabine Pass elevated home blaze

Local

What a difference a year makes: Nederland Heritage Festival misses out on 2021

Local

Groves man arrested; PAPD links suspect to woman’s shooting Feb. 28

Local

Port Arthur H-E-B shoppers get surprise gift Monday afternoon — $50 gift cards

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial’s Tammy Pham finding her voice & charting path to nurse practitioner

Entertainment

Rotary delivering Taste of Gumbo for great causes this weekend. Check out times & details.

High School Sports

PNG, Nederland coaches share keys to soccer playoff success

Local

Can you identify suspects accused of $650 vape pens theft

Local

PAPD releases suspect video & Port Arthur shooting victim shares scary details of Monday assault

Local

Threat of tornadoes this week in Southeast Texas

Local

Port Arthur man shot, his truck stolen during Monday morning assault

Check this Out

Meet the Port Arthur native awarded the most prestigious recognition given to American Catholics

Local

Texas gas prices rise nearly 10 cents in a week. How high are they going to jump?

Local

City shares water outage info for 8500 block of 9th Avenue, impacting some restaurants

High School Sports

Catcher Ryan Sosa hopes to provide magical touch for PNG baseball

Groves

Community welcome at Groves Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt

Local

IRS delivering 3rd round of stimulus payments to Americans

Local

Mayor questions PA Health Department move – “Why aren’t we investing in what we want others to invest in?”

Local

Check out latest Port Neches riverfront development: Food hall, restaurant & gathering place announced

Local

DAYLIGHT SAVING begins this weekend: Move your clocks up an hour

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Port Arthur parks vote promises & concerns take center stage

Local

Port Arthur News names new editor

High School Sports

Run this town — Area schools participate in Bulldog Relays

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 1-7