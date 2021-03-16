expand
Ad Spot

March 16, 2021

Harris Joseph Dorsey Jr.

Harris Joseph Dorsey Jr.

By PA News

Published 4:51 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Harris Joseph Dorsey Jr. died peacefully on Saturday March 13, in the presence of his family.

Harris was born June 4, 1935 in Port Neches, TX to Harris J. Dorsey Sr. and Olga (McBride) Dorsey.

Was an avid inventor with five of his inventions receiving patents.

Harris was an active member of his local community, serving on the Port Neches City council, Port Neches Rotary Club, and Port Neches Jaycees. Member of Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church and a Sir Knight in Knights of Columbus.

Harris is survived by his wife Colleen, his children Cara and David, son-in-law Larry Edmondson, daughter-in-law Carol Doty, grandchildren Sean, Taylor, Courtney, and Jacob, granddaughter-in-law Madelyn, and great-grandchildren Cooper, Luke, and Brooklyn, siblings Betty Coufal, Tommy, Ronnie, and Donnie Dorsey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church or the Port Neches Knights of Columbus.

Visitation for family and friends will begin at 11:00 a.m., with a rosary recited at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches with Reverend Shane Baxter officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Firefighters battle strong winds, explosion fallout following Sabine Pass elevated home blaze

Deacon John David LeBlanc

Harris Joseph Dorsey Jr.

Adam Ray LeBlanc

Local

Firefighters battle strong winds, explosion fallout following Sabine Pass elevated home blaze

Local

What a difference a year makes: Nederland Heritage Festival misses out on 2021

Local

Groves man arrested; PAPD links suspect to woman’s shooting Feb. 28

Local

Port Arthur H-E-B shoppers get surprise gift Monday afternoon — $50 gift cards

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial’s Tammy Pham finding her voice & charting path to nurse practitioner

Entertainment

Rotary delivering Taste of Gumbo for great causes this weekend. Check out times & details.

High School Sports

PNG, Nederland coaches share keys to soccer playoff success

Local

Can you identify suspects accused of $650 vape pens theft

Local

PAPD releases suspect video & Port Arthur shooting victim shares scary details of Monday assault

Local

Threat of tornadoes this week in Southeast Texas

Local

Port Arthur man shot, his truck stolen during Monday morning assault

Check this Out

Meet the Port Arthur native awarded the most prestigious recognition given to American Catholics

Local

Texas gas prices rise nearly 10 cents in a week. How high are they going to jump?

Local

City shares water outage info for 8500 block of 9th Avenue, impacting some restaurants

High School Sports

Catcher Ryan Sosa hopes to provide magical touch for PNG baseball

Groves

Community welcome at Groves Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt

Local

IRS delivering 3rd round of stimulus payments to Americans

Local

Mayor questions PA Health Department move – “Why aren’t we investing in what we want others to invest in?”

Local

Check out latest Port Neches riverfront development: Food hall, restaurant & gathering place announced

Local

DAYLIGHT SAVING begins this weekend: Move your clocks up an hour

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Port Arthur parks vote promises & concerns take center stage

Local

Port Arthur News names new editor

High School Sports

Run this town — Area schools participate in Bulldog Relays

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 1-7