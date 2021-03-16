expand
March 16, 2021

The empty streets around Boston Avenue in 2021 look a whole lot different this year compared to 2020 when an expanded footprint opened up the Nederland Heritage Festival fun.

What a difference a year makes: Nederland Heritage Festival misses out on 2021

By PA News

Published 1:22 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

What a strange week this will be…

Numerous food trucks and festival fans packed this parking lot in 2020.

Who knew a year ago would be the last normal week we’d have for a very long time.

By now, the final touches are usually happening. Operators are finishing putting rides together and our loyal food booth groups are loading their trailers in preparation to serve you the food you look forward to eating all year.

Carnival workers and festival volunteers are running around like busy bees making sure everything is in place and ready to function and run smoothly so you can focus on having all the fun you can squeeze in during this spring break week.

It’s sad to see the street so empty, where so much chaos and fun normally takes place. BUT this very tough decision was made with the community as a whole in mind; For everyone’s health and safety and we hope you can understand our precautions.

Logan Jones looks for a victim in 2020 while riding the bumper cars at the Nederland Heritage Festival. (Brad Robichaux/The News file photo)

With the changes and challenges everyone has experienced over the last year, this is just one more little bump to get over before coming back next year more than ready to serve the community with fun.

We’re going to miss seeing everyone’s faces this week but look forward to watching the community come together in other ways over the next year until the carnival comes back to town.

— Originally posted by the Nederland Heritage Festival

The Pharaoh’s Fury goes near-vertical on one of its first runs in 2020 during the Nederland Heritage Festival. (Brad Robichaux/The News file photo)

