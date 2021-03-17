expand
March 17, 2021

Brittany Delagarza is education, tour and volunteer coordinator for the Museum of the Gulf Coast.

New additions, outdoor fun planned for museum’s free Family Fun Day

By Chris Moore

Published 12:17 am Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Those looking for some local Spring Break festivities this weekend need to look no further than the Museum of the Gulf Coast, which will host Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday.

The event, which is free of charge, will be the first hosted this year by the museum.

“We have a lot of new additions that have not been in our normal lineup for Family Fun Days,” said Brittany Delagarza, education, tour and volunteer coordinator for the museum. “We have Sonny the Birdman, who is a exotic bird trainer. He is going to do some performances with his birds. We are going to have biologists from Village Creek State Park come in.”

Sonny the Birdman performed on America’s Got Talent and will preform two shows Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Delagarza said all the festivities have an “outdoors education” theme.

“We are having it outdoors to be safe,” she said. “We are still trying to follow some guidelines. We are just really hoping the community sees this event as a way to get out. It is the spring. It perfect for people to be able to have something to do outside with their family and friends. It is fun for all ages.”

Those who attend also will have an opportunity to learn about snakes and horses, and visit with Star Wars characters.

The Lamar University Robotics Club and Boss Burger will be in attendance.

“I’m really excited for this event,” Delagarza said. “We don’t really have that many local things for kids to do that are fun. A lot of the focus has been on the negativity of the year and the times.

“We just really want this to be a positive thing for them to look forward to that is still educational and gives them an opportunity to bond with people in the community. I think something that is lacking is that people don’t really interact with people outside of their social circles and this is a great way for that. This is for all of Southeast Texas.”

