expand
Ad Spot

March 17, 2021

ON THE MENU — Nutrition With Attitude serving up smoothies & teas to change your day

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:20 am Wednesday, March 17, 2021

NEDERLAND — If it seems like you’re talking to a youth pastor when entering Nutrition With Attitude, it’s probably because you are.

Shon Sterling officially opened the smoothie and tea bar Feb. 22, quickly developing a loyal customer base. Those who stopped by on a whim or through recommendations are now coming back regularly for mid-day pick-me-up teas or full-on meal replacement shakes.

“Our goal with Nutrition With Attitude is you walk out of here feeling better about yourself,” said a busy Sterling in between a steady flow of customers this week. “We love on everybody, we talk to everybody and we get to know everybody. We’re trying to help you on your journey with health.”

Open Mondays through Saturdays, Nutrition With Attitude is located next to Mathews Jewelers at 3312 Highway 365.

Doors are open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

What about Sunday? That’s reserved for God, as Sterling spends many nights and all day Sunday serving at his church in Orange County.

There’s still plenty of passion reserved for Nutrition With Attitude, where regular visitors are greeted by name and new customers receive a sincere hello and get-to-know chat.

No one is a stranger when they leave.

“It’s definitely going to be high energy, and the vibe is awesome,” Sterling said about the customer experience. “We’ve always got good music playing, and the atmosphere is amazing. Our employees are absolutely amazing. We’re here to help you, and we try to make it more personal than most by getting to know you.”

There are comfortable leather seating and free arcade games for those who want to hang out after receiving their drinks. There’s also quick-moving drink professionals ready to serve visitors on the go.

Nutrition With Attitude’s business-within-a-business model includes the sale of Herbalife products.

Sterling welcomes those interested to visit with him about health goals and possible solutions. Personalized plans exist for those looking to add muscle or ditch troublesome belly fat.

“We’re big on the texture of the shakes and how good it is,” Sterling said. “We don’t want you to taste protein or any of that stuff. I don’t care if its pecan pie or blueberry cheesecake flavored, it’s going to taste like whatever you ordered and not like a protein shake. It’s low-carb, low-calorie and very low-sugar. It’s 21 vitamins and 24 grams of protein.”

Products addressing focus, fat-burning and energy boosting are available.

For more information, call 409-853-1102 or visit Nutrition With Attitude on Facebook.

Sterling said his association with Herbalife has been a “God shot,” and all he asks of those interested is to try the product one time. They won’t be disappointed, he said.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

ON THE MENU — Nutrition With Attitude serving up smoothies & teas to change your day

Suspected Port Arthur shooter arrested this week in hospital parking lot

PHOTO — See what is planned for Twin City Highway site

New additions, outdoor fun planned for museum’s free Family Fun Day

Local

ON THE MENU — Nutrition With Attitude serving up smoothies & teas to change your day

Local

Suspected Port Arthur shooter arrested this week in hospital parking lot

Local

PHOTO — See what is planned for Twin City Highway site

Local

New additions, outdoor fun planned for museum’s free Family Fun Day

Entertainment

How good are your college basketball picks? Win $200 in contest from The News.

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: March 8-14

Groves

PNG’s freshman goalkeeper finds role on talented team

Local

Firefighters battle strong winds, explosion fallout following Sabine Pass elevated home blaze

Local

What a difference a year makes: Nederland Heritage Festival misses out on 2021

Local

Groves man arrested; PAPD links suspect to woman’s shooting Feb. 28

Local

Port Arthur H-E-B shoppers get surprise gift Monday afternoon — $50 gift cards

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial’s Tammy Pham finding her voice & charting path to nurse practitioner

Entertainment

Rotary delivering Taste of Gumbo for great causes this weekend. Check out times & details.

High School Sports

PNG, Nederland coaches share keys to soccer playoff success

Local

Can you identify suspects accused of $650 vape pens theft

Local

PAPD releases suspect video & Port Arthur shooting victim shares scary details of Monday assault

Local

Threat of tornadoes this week in Southeast Texas

Local

Port Arthur man shot, his truck stolen during Monday morning assault

Check this Out

Meet the Port Arthur native awarded the most prestigious recognition given to American Catholics

Local

Texas gas prices rise nearly 10 cents in a week. How high are they going to jump?

Local

City shares water outage info for 8500 block of 9th Avenue, impacting some restaurants

High School Sports

Catcher Ryan Sosa hopes to provide magical touch for PNG baseball

Groves

Community welcome at Groves Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt

Local

IRS delivering 3rd round of stimulus payments to Americans