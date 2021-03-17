expand
Ad Spot

March 17, 2021

Avery Solis

Suspected Port Arthur shooter arrested this week in hospital parking lot

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:19 am Wednesday, March 17, 2021

A clearer picture of what occurred in the wake of the robbery and shooting that took place last month at Econo Lodge & Suites is coming into focus.

The information comes with the arrest of Avery Solis, 26, whom police in Port Arthur believe had a part in the Feb. 28 crime.

Port Arthur Police Department dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from the motel at 4500 Texas 73, where the caller said a woman had been shot. Officers found her with a gunshot wound to the upper chest. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in serious but stable condition.

A second gunshot victim, later identified as Solis, also went to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment after being shot in the foot, PAPD Chief Tim Duriso said.

He was admitted to the hospital and not immediately arrested. Typically when this happens, law enforcement must submit information to the District Attorney’s office for a warrant to be issued.

Solis reportedly left the Beaumont hospital on his own around March 8 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Then between 3:30-4 p.m. Monday he was arrested in the parking lot of The Medical Center of Southeast Texas by a Jefferson County Sheriff Office Felony Fugitive Warrant deputy, assisted by PAPD and the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Duriso said.

Solis, whose last known address is in Groves, remained as of Tuesday afternoon in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a $200,000 bond for aggravated robbery.

Last week, Port Arthur Police Department investigators said they believed Solis was the shooter in a Feb. 28 aggravated robbery at Econo Lodge.

Authorities have not stated how he sustained his gunshot wound.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

ON THE MENU — Nutrition With Attitude serving up smoothies & teas to change your day

Suspected Port Arthur shooter arrested this week in hospital parking lot

PHOTO — See what is planned for Twin City Highway site

New additions, outdoor fun planned for museum’s free Family Fun Day

Local

ON THE MENU — Nutrition With Attitude serving up smoothies & teas to change your day

Local

Suspected Port Arthur shooter arrested this week in hospital parking lot

Local

PHOTO — See what is planned for Twin City Highway site

Local

New additions, outdoor fun planned for museum’s free Family Fun Day

Entertainment

How good are your college basketball picks? Win $200 in contest from The News.

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: March 8-14

Groves

PNG’s freshman goalkeeper finds role on talented team

Local

Firefighters battle strong winds, explosion fallout following Sabine Pass elevated home blaze

Local

What a difference a year makes: Nederland Heritage Festival misses out on 2021

Local

Groves man arrested; PAPD links suspect to woman’s shooting Feb. 28

Local

Port Arthur H-E-B shoppers get surprise gift Monday afternoon — $50 gift cards

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial’s Tammy Pham finding her voice & charting path to nurse practitioner

Entertainment

Rotary delivering Taste of Gumbo for great causes this weekend. Check out times & details.

High School Sports

PNG, Nederland coaches share keys to soccer playoff success

Local

Can you identify suspects accused of $650 vape pens theft

Local

PAPD releases suspect video & Port Arthur shooting victim shares scary details of Monday assault

Local

Threat of tornadoes this week in Southeast Texas

Local

Port Arthur man shot, his truck stolen during Monday morning assault

Check this Out

Meet the Port Arthur native awarded the most prestigious recognition given to American Catholics

Local

Texas gas prices rise nearly 10 cents in a week. How high are they going to jump?

Local

City shares water outage info for 8500 block of 9th Avenue, impacting some restaurants

High School Sports

Catcher Ryan Sosa hopes to provide magical touch for PNG baseball

Groves

Community welcome at Groves Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt

Local

IRS delivering 3rd round of stimulus payments to Americans