expand
Ad Spot

March 17, 2021

Weather officials share details of today’s risk of 60 mph gusts, hail & tornadoes

By PA News

Published 9:31 am Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Southeast Texas could be threatened today with thunderstorm wind gusts of more than 60 mph, large hail greater than an 1 inch in diameter and the possibilities of tornadoes.

According to the National Weather Service, the worst weather is expected to hit East Central Louisiana with strong tornadoes, thunderstorm wind gusts over 75 mph and large hail greater than 2 inches in diameter.

Where

Moderate Risk (Level 4 out of 5 ) — East Central Louisiana.

Enhanced Risk (Level 3 out of 5) — West Central Louisiana, South Central Louisiana, and portions of Southwest Louisiana.

Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) — Southeast Texas, Lower Southwest Louisiana and coastal Acadiana.

WHEN: 

Southeast Texas — between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Southwest Louisiana and West Central Louisiana — between noon and 5 p.m.

East Central and South Central Louisiana — between 2 and 7 p.m.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Weather officials share details of today’s risk of 60 mph gusts, hail & tornadoes

ON THE MENU — Nutrition With Attitude serving up smoothies & teas to change your day

Suspected Port Arthur shooter arrested this week in hospital parking lot

PHOTO — See what is planned for Twin City Highway site

Local

Weather officials share details of today’s risk of 60 mph gusts, hail & tornadoes

Business

ON THE MENU — Nutrition With Attitude serving up smoothies & teas to change your day

Local

Suspected Port Arthur shooter arrested this week in hospital parking lot

Business

PHOTO — See what is planned for Twin City Highway site

Entertainment

New additions, outdoor fun planned for museum’s free Family Fun Day

Entertainment

How good are your college basketball picks? Win $200 in contest from The News.

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: March 8-14

Groves

PNG’s freshman goalkeeper finds role on talented team

Local

Firefighters battle strong winds, explosion fallout following Sabine Pass elevated home blaze

Entertainment

What a difference a year makes: Nederland Heritage Festival misses out on 2021

Local

UPDATED: Groves man arrested; PAPD links suspect to woman’s shooting Feb. 28

Lifestyle

Port Arthur H-E-B shoppers get surprise gift Monday afternoon — $50 gift cards

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial’s Tammy Pham finding her voice & charting path to nurse practitioner

Entertainment

Rotary delivering Taste of Gumbo for great causes this weekend. Check out times & details.

High School Sports

PNG, Nederland coaches share keys to soccer playoff success

Local

Can you identify suspects accused of $650 vape pens theft

Check this Out

PAPD releases suspect video & Port Arthur shooting victim shares scary details of Monday assault

Local

Threat of tornadoes this week in Southeast Texas

Local

Port Arthur man shot, his truck stolen during Monday morning assault

Check this Out

Meet the Port Arthur native awarded the most prestigious recognition given to American Catholics

Local

Texas gas prices rise nearly 10 cents in a week. How high are they going to jump?

Local

City shares water outage info for 8500 block of 9th Avenue, impacting some restaurants

Education

Catcher Ryan Sosa hopes to provide magical touch for PNG baseball

Groves

Community welcome at Groves Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt