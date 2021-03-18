expand
Ad Spot

March 18, 2021

Burglaries down, aggravated assaults up. Groves City Marshal talks COVID trends, 2021 expectations.

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:18 am Thursday, March 18, 2021

Perhaps it was the pandemic or the abnormal number of record-breaking weather events, but crime in the city of Groves in 2020 stayed relatively linear with only an increase of 26 incidents from 2019 to 2020.

“While our numbers did increase by four offenses in 2019 and another 26 offenses in 2020, this is still the third lowest crime statistics compiled by the Groves Police Department in this 19-year comparison,” Groves City Marshal Norman Reynolds Jr. said, referencing a larger crime summary from 2002-2020 chronicling reports of murder, sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, theft and auto theft.

The breakdown

Groves saw one homicide in 2020 – the first reported since 2014. The city saw a total of seven homicides in the 19-year timeframe.

There were six reported cases of sexual assault last year, one less than in 2019, while there were seven in 2018.

Robbery cases have remained inconsistent with 12 reports in 2020, nine in 2019, and 13 in 2018, according to statistics provided by Reynolds that also were shared with the Groves City Council.

Aggravated assaults were up with 75 reported cases compared to 68 in 2019 and 51 in 2018.

And while 2021 is barely three months in, Reynolds said he is seeing an uptick in related calls.

“They have really increased in the last month,” he said. “I’m kind of anticipating a busier-than-usual summer with everybody held in house, the COVID and the freeze. There’s really a lot of frustration out there. We’ve seen our fair share of domestic violence, crimes against persons.”

The city marshal hopes these crimes lessen as people are able to get outdoors.

In addition, the number of cases are a mix of assaults, not specifically domestic.

Burglary cases were the lowest they’ve been in the 19 years of tabulation with 54 cases. There were 58 in 2019 and 63 in 2018. For comparison, there were 157 cases in 2002.

Theft was up last year compared to previous years with 232 cases, preceded by 215 in 2019 and 231 in 2018. However, there were 268 in 2017.

Auto theft cases were the highest they’ve been since 2008, when there were 41 cases compared to 2020’s 35.

The total amount of crimes against persons is 415, up from 389 the previous year.

“In addition to these numbers I would also like to report to you that our clearance rate continues to increase,” he said in his report. “Having more investigators than in years past continues to give us more options and allows us to concentrate on problem areas as they arise, being more proactive than reactive. Overall, I am satisfied with last year’s numbers and have no significant concerns ahead.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur LNG updates road completion, final decision timelines

Debbie Perkins inspired to lead United Board of Missions, serve community where she grew up

Burglaries down, aggravated assaults up. Groves City Marshal talks COVID trends, 2021 expectations.

“Tink” Caines dominating for Memorial while he eyes state title, collegiate stardom at Lamar

Local

Port Arthur LNG updates road completion, final decision timelines

Lifestyle

Debbie Perkins inspired to lead United Board of Missions, serve community where she grew up

Groves

Burglaries down, aggravated assaults up. Groves City Marshal talks COVID trends, 2021 expectations.

High School Sports

“Tink” Caines dominating for Memorial while he eyes state title, collegiate stardom at Lamar

High School Sports

PNG not taking win lightly, ready for rematch against Nederland

Local

VIDEO: Person of interest jailed following Monday robbery/shooting in Port Arthur

Local

Weather officials share details of today’s risk of 60 mph gusts, hail & tornadoes

Business

ON THE MENU — Nutrition With Attitude serving up smoothies & teas to change your day

Local

Suspected Port Arthur shooter arrested this week in hospital parking lot

Business

PHOTO — See what is planned for Twin City Highway site

Entertainment

New additions, outdoor fun planned for museum’s free Family Fun Day

Entertainment

How good are your college basketball picks? Win $200 in contest from The News.

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: March 8-14

Groves

PNG’s freshman goalkeeper finds role on talented team

Local

Firefighters battle strong winds, explosion fallout following Sabine Pass elevated home blaze

Entertainment

What a difference a year makes: Nederland Heritage Festival misses out on 2021

Local

UPDATED: Groves man arrested; PAPD links suspect to woman’s shooting Feb. 28

Lifestyle

Port Arthur H-E-B shoppers get surprise gift Monday afternoon — $50 gift cards

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial’s Tammy Pham finding her voice & charting path to nurse practitioner

Entertainment

Rotary delivering Taste of Gumbo for great causes this weekend. Check out times & details.

High School Sports

PNG, Nederland coaches share keys to soccer playoff success

Local

Can you identify suspects accused of $650 vape pens theft

Check this Out

PAPD releases suspect video & Port Arthur shooting victim shares scary details of Monday assault

Local

Threat of tornadoes this week in Southeast Texas