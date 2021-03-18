expand
March 18, 2021

Health department reports Mid-County resident’s death linked to COVID, shares infection update & recommendations

By PA News

On Thursday morning, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported a COVID-19 related death for a resident of Groves.

Authorities identified the victim as a White Male between 55 and 60 years old.

It was determined this individual had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department has reported 17 COVID-related deaths for Groves since the beginning of the pandemic.

A statement from the health department stresses COVID-19 is a very serious disease.

“While 80 percent of individuals who contract COVID-19 will have mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover, they may spread the disease to people who are at high risk,” the statement said. “The elderly and people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems are at a much higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19. We strongly advise at-risk individuals to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing, and wear a mask when in public.”

New cases of COVID-19 are still being reported in the region, according to the Port Arthur Health Department.

On Wednesday, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves and Nederland. There are confirmations of 16 for Port Arthur; six for Groves; and five for Nederland.

