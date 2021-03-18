expand
Ad Spot

March 19, 2021

Jerry Bruce Holtman

Jerry Bruce Holtman

By PA News

Published 6:08 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

On a sunny St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2021, Jerry Bruce Holtman passed away in Crawford, Texas at the age of 80 in the home of his niece, surrounded by his loving family after a short battle with leukemia.

Jerry was born on July 18, 1940 in Port Arthur, Texas to Bruce and Ora Lee (Sikes) Holtman.

He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1958 in Port Arthur, Texas.

He then went to serve in the United States Navy for a total of four years where upon discharge he was a Navy Corpsman.

From there he worked for the United States Postal Service until his retirement.

He was an avid Baylor Lady Bears fan and he also enjoyed watching football with his family.

He was an avid coin and movie collector.

He never met a stranger with his kind and talkative nature.

He was preceded in death by of his parents and his two brothers, Richard and Bill Holtman.

He is survived by his sister, Susan Phillips, who he affectionately called Susie, and her husband James; his nieces and one nephew, Michelle Peacock and her husband Stacey, Nicole Lednicky and her husband Clay, William Holtman and his wife Angelique, and Tammy Lynn Holtman.

Along with one great niece, Chole Kuklies and two great nephews, Tyler and Carter Maddox.

We would like to thank his caregivers, Keri Thomas and Providence Hospice, especially Kathy and Jennie for their loving care during this time at home.

He will have a private family burial in Woodville, Texas.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Will end of holiday week signal start of virus surge? Local officials have concerns.

There is still time to play!!! Win $200 for March Moolah.

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 10-16

Bulldogs looking to bounce back at home against Port Neches-Groves

Local

Will end of holiday week signal start of virus surge? Local officials have concerns.

Entertainment

There is still time to play!!! Win $200 for March Moolah.

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 10-16

Local

Port Arthur warrant roundup leads to numerous arrests, including human trafficking suspect

Local

PAPD: Port Arthur man confesses to shooting man in his driveway, saying video made him turn himself in

Local

Health department reports Mid-County resident’s death linked to COVID, shares infection update & recommendations

Columns

MARY MEAUX — 20 years of ideas coming to life with Port Neches riverfront development

Local

Port Arthur LNG updates road completion, final decision timelines

Lifestyle

Debbie Perkins inspired to lead United Board of Missions, serve community where she grew up

Groves

Burglaries down, aggravated assaults up. Groves City Marshal talks COVID trends, 2021 expectations.

High School Sports

“Tink” Caines dominating for Memorial while he eyes state title, collegiate stardom at Lamar

High School Sports

PNG not taking win lightly, ready for rematch against Nederland

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 8-14

Local

VIDEO: Person of interest jailed following Monday robbery/shooting in Port Arthur

Local

Weather officials share details of today’s risk of 60 mph gusts, hail & tornadoes

Business

ON THE MENU — Nutrition With Attitude serving up smoothies & teas to change your day

Local

Suspected Port Arthur shooter arrested this week in hospital parking lot

Business

PHOTO — See what is planned for Twin City Highway site

Entertainment

New additions, outdoor fun planned for museum’s free Family Fun Day

Entertainment

How good are your college basketball picks? Win $200 in contest from The News.

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: March 8-14

Groves

PNG’s freshman goalkeeper finds role on talented team

Local

Firefighters battle strong winds, explosion fallout following Sabine Pass elevated home blaze

Entertainment

What a difference a year makes: Nederland Heritage Festival misses out on 2021