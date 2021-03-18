Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 8-14

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individual from March 8 to March 14:

Ahstin Spearman, 22, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 8 to March 14:

March 8

No reports.

March 9

An assault was reported in the 1400 block of Johnson.

An officer investigated a report of a stored/abandoned vehicle in the 700 block of Magnolia.

March 10

Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2300 block of 15 th Street.

Street. Theft was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

March 11

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Drawhorn and Merriman.

An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

March 12

No reports.

March 13

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

Harassment was reported in the 600 block of Ridgewood Drive.

An assault was reported in the 900 block of Montrose.

March 14