expand
Ad Spot

March 19, 2021

Nederland coach Bryan Spell, middle, gives instructions during practice. (Chris Moore/The News)

Bulldogs looking to bounce back at home against Port Neches-Groves

By Chris Moore

Published 12:10 am Friday, March 19, 2021

NEDERLAND — The Nederland baseball team is not discouraged after losing 14-4 to Port Neches-Groves in the district opener Tuesday, Bulldogs’ head coach Bryan Spell said.

The two teams meet again at 2:30 p.m. today at Nederland High School.

“We just made some mistakes that we hadn’t made all year,” Spell said. “It has kind of been an up-and-down season for us. We have had some good. We have had some bad, and we have had some ugly. Tuesday was on the ugly end of it.”

The Bulldogs are 6-3 on the season with hopes of getting their first district win Friday. Spell said playing the same team twice in one week allows for the possibility of fast relief after a loss.

“We’ve bounced back after we play poorly and we are going to try and do the same thing this week,” Spell said. “We went to this format a couple of years ago. Baseball is built to where it needs to be a series. It can be an advantage or a disadvantage. Hopefully, we can put Tuesday night behind us and play with a little bit of confidence (Friday).”

The Bulldogs allowed 15 hits Tuesday. An eight-run sixth inning ended the game.

“We just have to overall make them earn everything that they get,” Spell said. “They are talented enough that if they get a couple of outs, they will take advantage of it. We just have to make them earn every base runner that they get. They get a base hit here and there and then they put up a big number.”

Spell said the one bright side from the loss was the way his team hit against PNG pitcher Thomas Reinholt.

“He was as good as advertised,” Spell said of the pitcher. “I thought our kids competed really well at the plate. We had a couple of opportunities to score a couple more runs, but the way we competed offensively will give us a chance Friday afternoon. I think Brent Gomez did well. He was our first hit and had a big double. And being left handed, you get a better look at the breaking stuff. We had a couple of guys that had some pretty good at-bats.”

For the Bulldogs to come out on top in the next matchup, Nederland will have to have more contributors, Spell said.

“We have to string it together,” he said. “Baseball is a deal where one guy can’t carry you. You have to have a lineup full of nine that can do it. Hopefully, we can string together a few more (Friday).”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Will end of holiday week signal start of virus surge? Local officials have concerns.

There is still time to play!!! Win $200 for March Moolah.

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 10-16

Bulldogs looking to bounce back at home against Port Neches-Groves

Local

Will end of holiday week signal start of virus surge? Local officials have concerns.

Entertainment

There is still time to play!!! Win $200 for March Moolah.

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 10-16

Local

Port Arthur warrant roundup leads to numerous arrests, including human trafficking suspect

Local

PAPD: Port Arthur man confesses to shooting man in his driveway, saying video made him turn himself in

Local

Health department reports Mid-County resident’s death linked to COVID, shares infection update & recommendations

Columns

MARY MEAUX — 20 years of ideas coming to life with Port Neches riverfront development

Local

Port Arthur LNG updates road completion, final decision timelines

Lifestyle

Debbie Perkins inspired to lead United Board of Missions, serve community where she grew up

Groves

Burglaries down, aggravated assaults up. Groves City Marshal talks COVID trends, 2021 expectations.

High School Sports

“Tink” Caines dominating for Memorial while he eyes state title, collegiate stardom at Lamar

High School Sports

PNG not taking win lightly, ready for rematch against Nederland

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 8-14

Local

VIDEO: Person of interest jailed following Monday robbery/shooting in Port Arthur

Local

Weather officials share details of today’s risk of 60 mph gusts, hail & tornadoes

Business

ON THE MENU — Nutrition With Attitude serving up smoothies & teas to change your day

Local

Suspected Port Arthur shooter arrested this week in hospital parking lot

Business

PHOTO — See what is planned for Twin City Highway site

Entertainment

New additions, outdoor fun planned for museum’s free Family Fun Day

Entertainment

How good are your college basketball picks? Win $200 in contest from The News.

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: March 8-14

Groves

PNG’s freshman goalkeeper finds role on talented team

Local

Firefighters battle strong winds, explosion fallout following Sabine Pass elevated home blaze

Entertainment

What a difference a year makes: Nederland Heritage Festival misses out on 2021